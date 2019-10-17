Slide, jump and swing your way through the Dessert Museum

If you are obsessed with all things cute and sweet as well as Instagram-perfect photos, the new attraction, The Dessert Museum, at Plaza Singapura is the place just for you.

From now to Oct 27, 2019, celebrate Plaza Singapura’s 45th anniversary in the sweetest way possible with Pretty Sweet 45 – a series of dessert-themed mall activities, sweet deals and exciting giveaways worth more than $150,000.

The highlight of these festivities is The Dessert Museum – an interactive pop-up with a highly visual combination of sugar and selfies galore. It is the first overseas pop-up of The Dessert Museum, a popular tourist attraction from the Philippines.

And, it’s reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s factory in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with five mouth-watering rooms of sugar-filled happiness decked out with larger-than-life, quirky dessert-inspired elements such as giant lollipops, gargantuan donuts and oversized gummy bears.

The displays are highly interactive, and visitors can slide, jump, play and swing their way through the magical museum.

Plaza Singapura will also host The Dessert Carnival, which gives a dessert twist to a host of popular game stalls such as Ring Toss, Lobster Pot and Basketball. Keep your eyes peeled for The Dessert Marketplace too, a curated selection of whimsical eats for the whole family, and workshops packed with activities such as baking and candy-making.

An abundance of sweet treats and fun activities await visitors, who can relive their childhood memories at this whimsical installation. Just don’t eat the furniture.

The Dessert Museum is located at the atrium of Plaza Singapura from now to Oct 27, 2019 from 10am to 10pm on Sundays to Thursdays, with extended opening hours from 10am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Spend a minimum of $45 in a single receipt at any shop at Plaza Singapura to redeem a pair of entry tickets to The Dessert Museum. Free entry for children below three years old.

This article was first published in Her World Online .