Slight fall in COE prices for Category A, B and C, while others rise

PUBLISHED ONJuly 20, 2023 2:46 AM

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for July 2023, Cat A closed at $95,202, Cat B at $118,001, Cat C at $82,001, Cat D at $10,501, and Cat E at $122,110.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 728 bids and decreased by $1,798. It closed at $95,202.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 602 bids and decreased by $1. It closed at $118,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 133 bids and decreased by $222. It closed at $82,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 840 bids in total with an increase of $411. It closed at $10,501.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 243 bids and saw an increase of $1,110. It closed at $122,110.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for July 2023:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $95,202

$97,000

- $1,798

 $96,569
(August)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $118,001

$118,002

 

- $1

 $118,357
(August)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,001

$82,223

- $222

 $80,376
(August)
D – Motorcycle $10,501

$10,090

+ $411

 $9,651
(August)
E – Open $122,110

$121,000

+ $1,110

 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

