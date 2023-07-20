Slight fall in COE prices for Category A, B and C, while others rise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for July 2023, Cat A closed at $95,202, Cat B at $118,001, Cat C at $82,001, Cat D at $10,501, and Cat E at $122,110.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 728 bids and decreased by $1,798. It closed at $95,202.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 602 bids and decreased by $1. It closed at $118,001.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 133 bids and decreased by $222. It closed at $82,001.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 840 bids in total with an increase of $411. It closed at $10,501.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 243 bids and saw an increase of $1,110. It closed at $122,110.
Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for July 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$95,202
|
$97,000
|
- $1,798
|$96,569
(August)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$118,001
|
$118,002
|
- $1
|$118,357
(August)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$82,001
|
$82,223
|
- $222
|$80,376
(August)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,501
|
$10,090
|
+ $411
|$9,651
(August)
|E – Open
|$122,110
|
$121,000
|
+ $1,110
|-
