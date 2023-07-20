Slight fall in COE prices for Category A, B and C, while others rise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for July 2023, Cat A closed at $95,202, Cat B at $118,001, Cat C at $82,001, Cat D at $10,501, and Cat E at $122,110.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 728 bids and decreased by $1,798. It closed at $95,202.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 602 bids and decreased by $1. It closed at $118,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 133 bids and decreased by $222. It closed at $82,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 840 bids in total with an increase of $411. It closed at $10,501.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 243 bids and saw an increase of $1,110. It closed at $122,110.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for July 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $95,202 $97,000 - $1,798 $96,569

(August) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $118,001 $118,002 - $1 $118,357

(August) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,001 $82,223 - $222 $80,376

(August) D – Motorcycle $10,501 $10,090 + $411 $9,651

(August) E – Open $122,110 $121,000 + $1,110 -

This article was first published in Motorist.