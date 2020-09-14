Slouchy blazers to buy so you can look like Bae Doona in Stranger

Hidayah Idris
Her World Online
A still from South Korean drama, Stranger.
PHOTO: Netflix

If you’re into Korean dramas, you might already be knee-deep in the season two of Stranger, which stars Bae Doona. The actress reprises her role as a cop in the drama and this time round, she’s all about the slouchy suit look, from oversized blazers to wide-leg pants.

In fact, sometimes she even throws on an oversized leather jacket over her slouchy blazer.

Love how casual yet professional she looks in the drama? Here are a few oversized blazers to add to your wardrobe.

1. ZARA double breasted blazer, $139

PHOTO: Zara

2. Mango oversize houndstooth wool-blend, $179

PHOTO: Mango

3. Balmain check print oversized blazer, $2,680, Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch.com

4. MM6 MAISON MARGIELA double-breasted twill blazer, $US735.30 ($1,030), Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

5. Pomelo oversized front pockets blazer - Beige, $64

PHOTO: Pomelo

6. H&M imitation leather jacket, $64.95

PHOTO: H&M

7. FRANKIE SHOP pernille oversized striped woven blazer, US$215.73, Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

8. BOTTEGA VENETA oversized double-breasted grain de poudre blazer, US$7,535, Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

9. Mango oversize blazer, $139 (online exclusive)

PHOTO: Mango

10. We Enjoy Simplicity checkers wool oversized blazer (Grey Blue), $49, Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

11. Gucci retro GG wool jacket with labels, US$3,980 

PHOTO: Gucci

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#Lifestyle #fashion #K-drama #actress