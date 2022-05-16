Slurp up the best beef noodles in Singapore at these places

Much like satay bee hoon, beef noodles are one of those ugly, messy yet delicious dishes.

Available in dry or soup versions, beef noodles come from many parts of Chinese cuisine, ranging from the dark, slurpy Hainanese style to spiced Lanzhou and Northwestern Chinese styles.

Keep scrolling to find out where to get the best beef noodles in Singapore.

LeNu

Part of the Paradise Group of restaurants, LeNu is a casual Chinese noodle bar that prides itself on an 18-hour collagen-rich beef broth made with marrows, bones and other ingredients. Here, you can pick the type of noodles.

LeNu has multiple locations in Singapore.

Blanco Court Beef Noodles

Blanco Court Beef Noodles has been serving traditional Hainanese beef noodles since 1979 and is currently led by third-generation owners. Business has been so good that they have expanded to multiple stalls islandwide. Similarly, you customise your noodle options.

Blanco Court Beef Noodles has multiple locations in Singapore.

Yi Zun Noodle

Yi Zun Noodle is a halal beef noodle eatery that specialises in Xinjiang cuisine. The brand was founded by Madam Aisha, a Chinese Muslim hailing from Qinghai, to introduce Singaporeans to the taste of northwestern China.

So while you're there, why not try the other delights that Xinjiang has to offer?

Address: 60 Joo Chiat Rd, #01-08/09, Singapore 427726

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles has over 300 outlets in China and is well-known for its recipes hailing back to the Muslim Chinese people since the Tang Dynasty.

The hand-pulled noodles here are served with a clear beef broth made with 15 spices and herbs. You can also customise the noodle option.

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles has multiple locations in Singapore

Hong Kee Beef Noodle

With over six decades of history, Hong Kee Beef Noodle was previously listed in the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016 and 2017.

Run by a couple, the Hainanese-style beef noodle is made with beef stock cooked for 24 hours.

Address: 7 Maxwell Rd, #01-42 Amoy Street Food Centre, Singapore 069111

Authentic Hock Lam street popular beef kway teow

Hock Lam is currently helmed by fourth-generation owner Edwin Tan who started perfecting his craft when he was 18.

The stall is located in CBD, making it an affordable refuelling spot for those working in the area.

Address: 6 North Canal Rd, Singapore 048819

Zheng Yi Hainanese beef noodles

You might walk past Zheng Yi and not notice it. However, the nondescript stall along MacPherson road has been serving beef noodles for two decades and gathered many fans.

Address: 2 Tai Thong Cres, Singapore 347838

Toa Payoh Hwa Heng beef noodles

Hwa Heng isn't difficult to sport with its snaking queue. Run by an elderly couple, the operating hours are also shortened to just 10am to 2.30pm from Wednesdays to Saturdays only, so plan ahead before making the trip down.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Rd, #01-86 Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Hai Nan Xing Zhou beef noodle

Hai Nan Xing Zhou was previously located in Cuppage Centre before moving to its current location at Kim Keat Palm F0ood Centre.

Headed by two elderly Hainanese uncles, the stall boasts over 60 years of expertise.

Address: 22 Lor 7 Toa Payoh, #01-06 Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre, Singapore 310019

J & J Special Beef Noodle

Old Airport Road Food Centre is known for being gourmet heaven. William and his wife founded J & J Special Beef Noodle in 2008 after they were retrenched and named it after the initials of their children.

Braised beef noodles are the star here, but they have other options too.

Address: 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-162 Old Airport Road Food Centre, Singapore 390051

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.