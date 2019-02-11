Small changes, big differences: Get these small kitchen appliances for big changes in your family's eating habits

It's 2019 - the world moves at breakneck speed. Everyone is constantly on the go, everything is instant.
And there is no exception when it comes to food.
With the plethora of food delivery and instant food options available, it's hardly surprising that the very idea of cooking a meal seems like a taxing chore.
But it doesn't have to be! With the right kitchen tools, preparing healthy meals can be done in a breeze!
While it's tempting to have food on the table in no time just by tapping on your phone, don't lose sight of the fact that when it comes to eating clean and healthy, nothing compares to home-cooked meals. Here's why:
BENEFITS OF HOME-COOKED MEALS
1. YOU ARE IN CONTROL
Soups, salads and acai bowls all sound like they are straight out of a wellness magazine but you can never determine the freshness of the ingredients in the food that you buy.
The same goes for restaurant foods - they are often processed and high in salt, sugar and fat!
When you prepare your home-cooked meals, you have full control over what you cook - its freshness, its content, and of course, its flavour.
Also, you can control your portion sizes to avoid overindulgence.
2. YOUR FOOD IS SAFE TO EAT
Food-borne diseases caused by bacteria, under-cooked food or hygiene issues can cause illness and to a certain extent, can cause lives.
While you can't guarantee that the meat and vegetables that you buy aren't contaminated, you can ensure that you engage proper handling, cooking and storing techniques when food is made at home.
3. IT SAVES YOU MONEY, ULTIMATELY
There's no doubt that home-cooked meals will save you a whole lot of money.
Whether it's a simple meal or an extravagant dish, just knowing that you are spending on quality ingredients when making your home-cooked meals allows you to get every bang for your buck. Plus, there's no need to pay for any other extra service fees, and you can enjoy it at the comforts of your home, whenever you feel like it. These are just three of the myriad benefits that cooking at home offers. And a bonus for parents, making home-cooked meals can be a great bonding time for you and your kids. Get your kids into the kitchen and teach them some life skills in a fun and more engaging way. ESSENTIAL TOOLS: SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WORTH INVESTING IN Now that you know some of the benefits of cooking at home, you'd be pleased to know that cooking can be hassle-free. You don't have to be a domestic goddess to put food on the table. All you need are the right tools to get it done. Bosch offers a wide range of simple kitchen tools that will make cooking so easy, you'll never look back at ordering in or eating out. Don't worry if you're new to it, here are some staples to get you started. 1. BOSCH HAND BLENDER Also known as an immersion or stick blender, this is one of the most useful small kitchen appliances that you absolutely must-have in your kitchen. It is ideal for pureeing soups and sauces. So for the new mums out there looking to start weaning your babies, this one is a steal! It also comes with accessories like chopper and whisk attachments, which make dicing vegetables and whipping cream easier than you'd ever imagine. Talk about maximum efficiency in the kitchen! Pancake batter, cupcakes with fancy frosting, popsicles to beat the heat or even Hollandaise sauce to complete your Sunday brunch are easier than you can imagine when you use the hand blender! Here are more quick and easy food ideas and recipes to try with it. 2. BOSCH VITAMAXX VACUUM BLENDER If you or your kids are into smoothies, this is a must-have. This revolutionary blender uses a powerful vacuum pump that reduces oxidisation while blending to retain up to five times more oxygen-sensitive nutrients like Vitamin C. For all you busy working mums who want to make your smoothies the night before, there is a whole range of compatible vacuum blender accessories that help retain your smoothies' freshness. Say yes to fresh, delicious, healthier, better-tasting (and better-looking!) smoothies, all day, every day! Browse this app for a delicious smoothie and shake recipes. 3. BOSCH FOOD PROCESSORS Bosch has a range of food processors to suit your every kitchen needs. The Kitchen machine MultiTalent 8 is one machine that is capable of just about everything. From chopping, grating, grinding, cutting, beating, pureeing and whisking, you name it! Whip that delightful Shepherd's Pie or Bolognese sauce with no fuss, in the blink of an eye with this kitchen essential. 4. VITABOOST BLENDER If you ever thought home-cooked meals only allows you to create the basics, you thought wrong. With the Vitaboost Blender, you can blend the hardest of ingredients - like raw vegetables like carrot or celery, most kind of nuts to even ice cubes - to a silky smooth texture. It comes with six programmes to give you countless possibilities to tantalise your family's tastebuds with. Soups, smoothies, shakes, sauce, ice-cream - all of these can be achieved in a jiffy. Seeing is believing so why not try using the blender to make this simple spinach cream soup for starters? Or, go gluten-free in your baking by creating your own almond meal with this blender. Having these tools in your kitchen is like having your own sous chef - you'll soon be well on your way to whipping out a sumptuous spread not just for your family, but even maybe for the whole clan. But while it might take some getting used to, once you get the hang of home cooking, you and your family will be well-underway to eating clean and eating healthy. And with these kitchen essentials, it's going to be easy-peasy lemon squeezy, quite literally! This article was first published in theAsianparent.
Read also
Read also
Read also
Whether it's a simple meal or an extravagant dish, just knowing that you are spending on quality ingredients when making your home-cooked meals allows you to get every bang for your buck.
Plus, there's no need to pay for any other extra service fees, and you can enjoy it at the comforts of your home, whenever you feel like it.
These are just three of the myriad benefits that cooking at home offers. And a bonus for parents, making home-cooked meals can be a great bonding time for you and your kids.
Get your kids into the kitchen and teach them some life skills in a fun and more engaging way.
ESSENTIAL TOOLS: SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WORTH INVESTING IN
Now that you know some of the benefits of cooking at home, you'd be pleased to know that cooking can be hassle-free.
You don't have to be a domestic goddess to put food on the table. All you need are the right tools to get it done.
Bosch offers a wide range of simple kitchen tools that will make cooking so easy, you'll never look back at ordering in or eating out.
Don't worry if you're new to it, here are some staples to get you started.
1. BOSCH HAND BLENDER
Also known as an immersion or stick blender, this is one of the most useful small kitchen appliances that you absolutely must-have in your kitchen.
It is ideal for pureeing soups and sauces. So for the new mums out there looking to start weaning your babies, this one is a steal!
It also comes with accessories like chopper and whisk attachments, which make dicing vegetables and whipping cream easier than you'd ever imagine.
Talk about maximum efficiency in the kitchen!
Pancake batter, cupcakes with fancy frosting, popsicles to beat the heat or even Hollandaise sauce to complete your Sunday brunch are easier than you can imagine when you use the hand blender!
Here are more quick and easy food ideas and recipes to try with it.
2. BOSCH VITAMAXX VACUUM BLENDER
If you or your kids are into smoothies, this is a must-have.
This revolutionary blender uses a powerful vacuum pump that reduces oxidisation while blending to retain up to five times more oxygen-sensitive nutrients like Vitamin C.
For all you busy working mums who want to make your smoothies the night before, there is a whole range of compatible vacuum blender accessories that help retain your smoothies' freshness.
Say yes to fresh, delicious, healthier, better-tasting (and better-looking!) smoothies, all day, every day!
Browse this app for a delicious smoothie and shake recipes.
3. BOSCH FOOD PROCESSORS
Bosch has a range of food processors to suit your every kitchen needs.
The Kitchen machine MultiTalent 8 is one machine that is capable of just about everything.
From chopping, grating, grinding, cutting, beating, pureeing and whisking, you name it!
Whip that delightful Shepherd's Pie or Bolognese sauce with no fuss, in the blink of an eye with this kitchen essential.
4. VITABOOST BLENDER
If you ever thought home-cooked meals only allows you to create the basics, you thought wrong.
With the Vitaboost Blender, you can blend the hardest of ingredients - like raw vegetables like carrot or celery, most kind of nuts to even ice cubes - to a silky smooth texture.
It comes with six programmes to give you countless possibilities to tantalise your family's tastebuds with.
Soups, smoothies, shakes, sauce, ice-cream - all of these can be achieved in a jiffy.
Seeing is believing so why not try using the blender to make this simple spinach cream soup for starters?
Or, go gluten-free in your baking by creating your own almond meal with this blender.
Having these tools in your kitchen is like having your own sous chef - you'll soon be well on your way to whipping out a sumptuous spread not just for your family, but even maybe for the whole clan.
But while it might take some getting used to, once you get the hang of home cooking, you and your family will be well-underway to eating clean and eating healthy.
And with these kitchen essentials, it's going to be easy-peasy lemon squeezy, quite literally!
This article was first published in theAsianparent.