Small changes, big differences: Get these small kitchen appliances for big changes in your family's eating habits

It's 2019 - the world moves at breakneck speed. Everyone is constantly on the go, everything is instant.

And there is no exception when it comes to food.

With the plethora of food delivery and instant food options available, it's hardly surprising that the very idea of cooking a meal seems like a taxing chore.

But it doesn't have to be! With the right kitchen tools, preparing healthy meals can be done in a breeze!

While it's tempting to have food on the table in no time just by tapping on your phone, don't lose sight of the fact that when it comes to eating clean and healthy, nothing compares to home-cooked meals. Here's why:

BENEFITS OF HOME-COOKED MEALS

1. YOU ARE IN CONTROL

Soups, salads and acai bowls all sound like they are straight out of a wellness magazine but you can never determine the freshness of the ingredients in the food that you buy.

The same goes for restaurant foods - they are often processed and high in salt, sugar and fat!

When you prepare your home-cooked meals, you have full control over what you cook - its freshness, its content, and of course, its flavour.

Also, you can control your portion sizes to avoid overindulgence.

2. YOUR FOOD IS SAFE TO EAT

Food-borne diseases caused by bacteria, under-cooked food or hygiene issues can cause illness and to a certain extent, can cause lives.

While you can't guarantee that the meat and vegetables that you buy aren't contaminated, you can ensure that you engage proper handling, cooking and storing techniques when food is made at home.

3. IT SAVES YOU MONEY, ULTIMATELY

There's no doubt that home-cooked meals will save you a whole lot of money.