Small price to pay? Singapore woman selling $15 handbook for maids, says it took her years to compile

When Genevieve Wijaya first hired a foreign domestic worker back in 2018, she had put together her own "handbook" even before she arrived.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview, Genevieve, 35, shares that she created the handbook so that domestic workers here could better understand the expectations of Singaporean employers and "get used to working life here".

"I thought it'll be easier for them and to prevent them from making mistakes," says Genevieve, a math tutor and entrepreneur who operates several businesses online.

Genevieve explains how standards of hygiene may differ in other countries and helpers should not be expected to "know what's the acceptable way to say, clean a plate".

She cites an example of how one instruction for helpers is not to use dish-drying towels for any other chores.

"There's also no point in scolding them when they have zero idea on what is not acceptable," she adds.

Interestingly, Genevieve's other rationale for creating the booklet is the need to "write things down" as she considers herself a "very disorganised person".

When Genevieve, who has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram, first shared about her own personal handbook she'd compiled, many were curious.

But the first few editions were not for sale.

"When they asked me if I could share the copy with them, my answer was no, because it was very personalised," says Genevieve. The personalised topics included encouraging her helpers to use a digital wallet instead of carrying cash, "to prevent misunderstandings".

"Some [followers] even wanted me to send them my soft copy for them to edit, which I thought was a bit rude because I don't know them," she shares.

Genevieve eventually decided to sell a "condensed" copy of the handbook with generalised steps last year, after persistent requests from followers online.

As for the price, Genevieve had first consulted with her followers on how much they were willing to pay "for the effort".

"If you think about it, $15 is not a lot of money to pay someone to come up with a booklet for your helper. Because it took me years to compile and fine-tune, including things like why storerooms should be kept very dry to prevent mould growth."

Later iterations of the booklet even included text translated into Burmese and Bahasa Indonesia. But Genevieve makes sure to inform buyers that the translations are "from Google Translate", and not professionally done.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Genevievewijaya.com

To us at least, the handbook is comprehensive, covering topics such as appropriate behaviour in the house as well as the proper way in which household chores should be done.

Genevieve also dispenses advice for helpers to "Be Honest", "Be Courteous" and "Be Understanding" — just some of the chapters in the 22-page booklet.

Under the topic "Be Honest", Genevieve drops nuggets of wisdom such as "by telling the truth, others will respect and trust you".

It also includes one chapter titled "Love Yourself" — and no, it has nothing to do with the BTS album. Instead, the section advises helpers to put their basic needs such as "food, sleep and mental health" first, so that they can "help employers more effectively".

Tasks are detailed, including what brushes to use the clean the underside of toilet seats ("the same brush used for the floor") and ensuring rubbish bins in the kitchen are washed and cleaned at the end of each day.

Genevieve shares that she would usually sit down with the helper on their first day of work and go through the handbook with them.

Not just for helpers

Among the 100 customers who have bought the handbook so far, Genevieve has realised that it's not just employers who are looking for help in managing their chores.

Genevieve tells us that her handbook has even attracted people who were looking to get it for themselves as a guide.

"I think they are those who have moved out but have never done housework at home," shares Genevieve, who expressed bewilderment at their request at first.

Genevieve adds that reviews of the book have generally been positive, except for some who told her that they'd expected the "quality of the paper to be better".

When asked if she has "high standards" when it comes to how she wants chores to be done, Genevieve admits that her instructions may come across as "being very picky or particular" to some people.

But in the end, she feels the book still serves its purpose in helping workers manage expectations and remember things better.

"Nobody has said I was being too difficult," she shares, save for one person in particular.

Genevieve recounts how one follower "got triggered" when she first shared snippets from her handbook two years ago.

According to Genevieve, he was not happy with how she required the helper to "sweep and mop the living room floor six times a day".

"This person got very agitated by it," says Genevieve, adding that he started to harass her using an anonymous Instagram account.

"He behaved in an abusive manner because he assumed his identity would not be exposed."

Her instructions can seem "very, very demanding and ridiculous" to others, but that's because Genevieve had pets in the home — a cat and a large dog that would "shed and drool a lot".

"Back then, my helper was not required to do a lot of other chores — they didn't have to cook nor tidy up the bedroom," says Genevieve, who was pregnant with her second child at the time.

"But I still stand by [the instruction], as it's just making sure the floor is clean," she maintains, adding that "each household has different needs". The feisty mum-of-three eventually took the man to court but dropped the case in 2021 after he made a public apology.

"I went to great lengths to bring him down because I don't like how people assume they can cyber-bully without consequences."

As for her handbook, Genevieve tells us that after four years, it's still a work in progress.

She has ideas to include more chapters in the booklet, such as water-saving tips and "maybe a bit of background on why Singapore's water and electricity are so expensive and precious", she adds, laughing.

"That may be the educator in me [speaking]."

