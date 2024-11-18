Smart #1 Brabus review: An EV that enthusiasts can truly enjoy

Sceptics of electric vehicles (EVs) lament that they feel less fun to drive than regular internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Sure, with enough power, EVs can offer the kind of explosive acceleration that normal ICE cars struggle to achieve, but EVs are generally also heavier than equivalent ICE cars due to their battery packs and thus would be less agile and nimble as compared to a lighter car.

As enthusiasts tend to say, weight is the theft of joy, so a heavy EV would always be viewed as a compromise when it comes to driving enjoyment.

That said, there are fun EVs out there, and one of them is the Smart #1 Brabus.

What is the Smart #1 Brabus?

Put simply, the Smart #1 Brabus is the more powerful version of the Smart #1 Pro. But other than simply having more power, the Brabus also brings with it a whole host of upgrades that transform it into a completely different animal altogether.

Before we delve into that though, a little bit of background. Brabus is an automotive aftermarket tuner that specialises in creating customised high-performance cars. They work mainly with Mercedes-Benz, although they also modify cars from other brands as well.

Smart, being originally a division of Mercedes-Benz, also has a close relationship with Brabus, and it is therefore no surprise that they have teamed up to produce a go-faster version of the #1.

The unique part of this project though is that the #1 is Brabus' first attempt at developing a high-performance EV, which is a totally different prospect from modifying a regular ICE car. The result though, as we will see, has been spectacular.

What has Brabus done to the #1?

Plenty.

From the design to the interior, and of course the drive, almost every aspect of the #1 has been fettled by Brabus to turn it into a proper performance machine.

Externally, the #1 Brabus gets an aggressive-looking body kit that consists of side skirts, front and rear spoilers, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, Brabus badging everywhere, and the most visually arresting element of all, the twin air vents on the bonnet.

They don't technically serve any function given that it is an electric car and there is no engine under the bonnet that requires cooling, but there's no denying that they do make the Brabus look fierce and distinctive.

Inside, the Brabus features suede material everywhere, red seatbelts, and plenty of Brabus logos and badges littered throughout the cabin. It also gets upgraded equipment in the form of a wireless charging pad, as well as a 13-speaker sound system from Beats. They're all minor touches, but they add up to give the car quite a sporty vibe.

More importantly though, Brabus have worked their magic to transform the #1 into a truly bonkers performance machine. It now has two electric motors, one at each axle, meaning that the car is now four-wheel-drive.

The dual-motor setup also means that the #1 Brabus now produces a total of 422hp and 543Nm of torque, which lets it rocket from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

That's pretty ridiculous for such a small car, and the #1 Brabus certainly feels like it could outrun several supercars with its absurd acceleration prowess.

But any electric car can go fast, since it's simply a matter of tuning the software of the electric motors. Where the Brabus truly shines though is the sensation you get through the other aspects of the driving experience, such as power delivery, handling balance, and simply the way it makes you feel.

Plant your right foot down, and the car takes off like it has a rocket strapped to its back. And it does so with a sort of excitable demeanour that doesn't feel like the clinical experience you get from some other EVs.

It even gets a little bit tail-happy if you put enough power down, which is quite an achievement for a relatively heavy car like this.

The combination of the car's all-wheel-drive system, and its 50:50 weight distribution, means that the Brabus feels remarkably balanced and well-sorted in the corners. Together with its nicely weighted steering, and a suspension setup that offers the right amount of firmness without coming across as too harsh, and you get a car that's an absolute sheer delight to drive.

What's the downside, and is it worth it?

Like a lot of things in life, fun does come at a price. For a small car, the Smart #1 Brabus brings with it a pretty hefty price tag of $259,000 with COE (as of November 2024).

But beyond that, because Singapore taxes electric cars based on their power output, the Brabus is also saddled with a rather substantial road tax bill of $4,415 a year thanks to its immense power.

That can be hard to swallow for some, but if you have the financial means, you'll find that perhaps the cost can be worth it. The Smart #1 Brabus genuinely feels like a unique EV experience, and it offers the kind of driving excitement you'll struggle to find even in EVs many times its price.

It is truly an EV that enthusiasts can enjoy, and for that we should appreciate its existence.

