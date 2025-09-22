Smart's biggest model yet, the #5, now available in Singapore

Smart has officially launched its #5 in Singapore, and the new electric SUV is the brand's biggest model yet.

The #5 marks Smart's move into the mid-sized SUV segment, and the #5 will compete against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5, among many others in the crowded electric SUV market.

The #5 features Smart's distinctive curved styling language, but adds a touch of rugged classiness, with its frameless doors, panoramic glass roof, and oblong-shaped front and rear lights.

The car has been designed by the Mercedes-Benz global design team, and the #5's boxy shape alludes to that association, with its similar styling cues to the Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV.

Inside, the #5 gets a unique looking cabin, dominated by the large double 13-inch screens that stretch across the dashboard. This is complemented by the 10.3-inch digital driver instrument display, and an augmented reality head-up display for the driver.

Cabin space is a particular strength for the #5, with the car boasting of a generous 2,900mm wheelbase. This translates into plenty of legroom for passengers, as well as plenty of room for storage, with 34 different compartments throughout the cabin, and a large 72-litre frunk up front.

Smart is offering two variants of the #5 in Singapore, with the entry-level #5 Pro featuring a 400-volt, 76kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that can deliver up to 465km of range on a full charge.

The #5 Premium version meanwhile has an 800-volt, 100kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery that can offer a maximum range of 590km.

Power output stands at 335hp for the #5 Pro, and 358hp for the #5 Premium, with both cars sharing the same torque figure of 373Nm. 0-100km/h sprint time stands at 6.9 seconds for the #5 Pro, and 6.5 seconds for the #5 Premium.

Smart is pricing the #5 extremely competitively in spite of the rising COE premiums, and the #5 Pro starts at $249,000 inclusive of COE (as of September 2025). This puts it well within range of key rivals like the aforementioned Tesla Model Y, and recently introduced European models like the Cupra Tavascan.

The #5 Premium meanwhile retails for $289,000 with COE, and that puts in on par with the likes of the MINI Countryman SE Electric, and slightly under more premium models like the BMW iX1 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

