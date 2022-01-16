The smartest kitchen appliances to make your cooking a breeze

There’s no denying that the internet of things has slowly snuck its way into almost every aspect of our homes.

These days, smart gadgets that make cooking a breeze are taking over our kitchens – and we, for one, welcome our new electronic overlords.

From smart air fryers to automatic rice cookers, we round up our top picks in Singapore to give your kitchen the upgrade of the century.

Smart rice cookers

Cooking rice is almost like painting a picture – finding the right pressure, volume and balance is key. But what if you had a rice cooker to handle all of that for you? Smart rice cookers make the process so seamless you’ll never look back again.

For inspiration: With smart rice cookers like the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, you can set the texture of your rice to your taste, schedule the timing for it to be ready, and automatically adjust water levels and temperature all from your phone.

Just pop your rice in this magic machine, and voila! Your rice will come out cooked to perfection, just the way you like it.

Smart air fryers

Air fryers have proven to be the healthier option for our favourite food items, coupled with the convenience and ease of use. So what does a smart air fryer do make this already loved gadget even better?

Well, imagine not having to heat up meals individually for your family, or trying to figure out what’s the right duration for the food you are trying to fry.

With a tap of a button on your phone, you can schedule frying, choose the right duration and temperature and even get reminded to turn the food when its time.

For inspiration: The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL comes with its own remote control and scheduled cooking. Think multifunctional, go digital – heat up meals for the entire family without having to stand in the kitchen for too long, or at all.

Smart toasters

Have you ever messed up with a toaster and ended up with a rock instead? Bet you were toast! (Get it?) Smart toasters are able to assess moisture levels in the bread you put in to give you the perfect toast every time.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can choose from the different recipes to try out new styles of dishes suggested to you.

Or if you prefer to be in control, you are even able to customise the shade, crispness and finish of your toast. Now that’s some progress we can toast to!

For inspiration: Smart toasters like the Revolution InstaGLO® R180 Toaster are truly a god-send. Imagine having customisable options for bread, shade and crispiness and more. It opens you up to a world of possibilities you didn’t know you needed.

Food recycling machine

For the environmentalists amongst us, this one is exciting. With a food recycling machine, you can reduce your kitchen waste and turn it into viable soil amendments – making it easier to not just clean up and take care of yourself, but also the planet.

What’s more, this ingenious creation is able to limit odour emitted from waste with filters, making it easy to place practically anywhere in your kitchen without fretting about smell. No worries about not clearing out the trash!

For inspiration: The Vitamix® FoodCycler® FC-50 is the only way to go if you’re looking for a more sustainable route in the new year.

No more wasting food, not even the unwanted bits – simply channel them back as compost to be used as fertiliser. 2022 is your time to shine as a plant mum.

Smart bins

You might wonder how smart can a rubbish bin get – well, keep reading. With a smart bin , you can forget about holding the bin open to throw your trash, or accidentally closing it while you do so.

The bin is contextually aware with motion sensors. These smart bins come with custom-fitted liners built within the bin itself to ensure the perfect seal and hold every time you replace it. Taking the trash out has never been easier.

For inspiration: The SimpleHuman Semi-round Sensor Can is a beauty of stainless steel, coated with silver ions that offer germ resistance.

Not that you’ll need to touch the bin anyway – the adaptive motion sensor can pick up cues from the surrounding environment, opening and closing smoothly as you need.

Smart kitchen faucets

The faucet is often the centrepiece of a kitchen – an appliance we so heavily rely on and works just fine as it is, until you hear what smart faucets have to offer.

Turn the tap on with just your voice when your hands are full, monitor and control the amount of water you use, get the right amount of water for your recipe, and even define presets for custom amounts of water.

All while reducing the spread of germs or the need to constantly clean your faucet.

For inspiration: Turn to the Sleek U by Moen Smart Pulldown Kitchen Faucet for efficiency and increased control over the handle position using four different methods. Here’s the best part – it’s voice-controlled, hands-free and has an entire app just for your convenience.

All-in-one kitchen machine

If all that wasn’t enough, how about your own sous chef to help you attain the peak of your culinary excellence? An all-in-one kitchen machine acts as a second pair of hands in the kitchen – replacing over 20 appliances in one.

You can chop, blend, whip, weigh, mill, knead, mince, sear, sous-vide and much more, all at the touch of a button. With this machine, your cooking experience becomes seamless, allowing you to focus on your creation – all of this while helping make your dishes healthier.

For inspiration: Thermomix TM6 is an example of a second pair of hands in the kitchen. It boasts over 20 appliances in one – you can safely engage in a task, all while resting assured that the machine is saving you precious minutes elsewhere by taking over a task or two.

AI Hub

For the perfect smart kitchen experience, tie it all together with an AI hub. Imagine being able to start your wash cycle, set your oven to the precise heat and duration or even view the contents of your fridge while being informed of your inventory and expiration dates – all while you’re on the go.

All your kitchen appliances work together to ensure to keep you updated on the domestic details, while allowing you to focus on your other tasks.

For inspiration: For the complete experience, link all Bosch home appliances with Home Connect – you can start your wash cycle, set your oven to the precise heat and duration, and view the contents of your fridge while you are on the go.

