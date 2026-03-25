Smash Street by Scarpetta to give away free burgers on opening day

Love the handmade pasta from Scarpetta? Then you may want to check out its new F&B concept.

Burger spot Smash Street at 50 Amoy Street is a stone's throw away from the pasta bar at 47 Amoy Street.

To celebrate Smash Street's opening on April 3, the 14-seater establishment will be giving away 1,000 free smash burgers that day as well as on April 4, reported The Straits Times.

250 burgers each will be available during lunch and dinner on both days, on a first-come, first-served basis. Diners can also opt to purchase fries, chicken poppers, and onion rings to go with their free burgers.

As its name suggests, Smash Street's speciality lies in smash burgers, in which thin patties are pressed onto a hot griddle to create a caramelised crust.

The menu features Classic Burger ($14) and House Burger ($17). Diners can also get sides such as Onion Rings ($6) and Chicken Poppers ($10).

Apart from soft drinks, there's the Cornflakes Milkshake ($8), inspired by childhood breakfasts.

The eatery will focus mainly on takeaways, and diners will not be able to make reservations.

AsiaOne has contacted Scarpetta for more details.

Scarpetta, which opened in February 2025, quickly became popular for its handmade pasta.

The 30-seater pasta bar has seen long queues, and diners have written on Google reviews that they've waited up to two hours just to get a seat.

Address: 50 Amoy Street, Singapore 069876

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com