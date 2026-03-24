Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips to relocate after 15 years at Balmoral Plaza

The time has come for Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips to move on, as the eatery announced its relocation after 15 years.

Its last day at Balmoral Plaza will be May 17.

"We've been truly moved by your overwhelming support and positive comments over the past few months, and all the team at Smiths would like to thank you once again for being an important part of our success and 15-year-long journey," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (March 21).

According to Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips, it will be moving to another location that has yet to be announced.

Last March, the Bukit Timah eatery said that it would be closing due to rising rental and operational costs. Four months later, it announced that it would continue operating for at least six more months after receiving a rental reduction from the landlord.

In response to Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips' recent announcement, netizens took to the comments section to show their support.

"Looking forward to many more years of Smiths at your new location," one said.

Wrote another: "As long as it's still [in] Singapore, it will do."

First opened in Singapore in 2006, Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips is a British-owned traditional chippy (fish and chip shop).

It is known for serving cooked-to-order British fish and chips using a variety of fish including cod, haddock, halibut and dory as well as potatoes that are imported.

The eatery's signature dishes are Cod & Chips and Haddock & Chips (small $26.90, regular $29.90), as well as the Premium Burger ($29.90) and Steak & Guinness Pot Pie ($25.90).

AsiaOne has contacted Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips for more information.

Address: 271 Bukit Timah Road, #01-02 Balmoral Plaza, Singapore 259708

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

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carol.ong@asiaone.com