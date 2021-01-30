From smoked salmon to foie gras: 9 fusion yu sheng platters for a unique lo hei

Reunion dinners or Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore aren’t quite complete without the quintessential lo hei (or tossing up of good fortune) and a platter of yu sheng. And if you’re after one with a twist, these creative options could be right up your alley, from Japanese-style salads to yu sheng with a Spanish touch.

1. Prosperity Yu Sheng, Sushi Tei

Sushi Tei has given its iteration a Japanese spin. Freshly prepared, the platter showcases a medley of conventional yu sheng ingredients as well as beloved sushi toppings, including chuka hotate (seasoned scallops) to signify wealth, abundance and luck as well as a new horizon for the new year.

It also gets a drizzling of Sushi Tei’s signature dressing to give the dish a bright citrusy flavour.

Available in medium ($39.80 for two to three persons) and large ($45.80 for five to seven persons), and available from Jan 28 to Feb 26, 2021.

2. 5J Cinco Jotas Jamon Ham Lou Hei, Pura Brasa

PHOTO: Pura Brasa Singapore

Spanish restaurant chain Pura Brasa has lent Spanish-inspired flavours to its yu sheng this Chinese New Year. 5J Cinco Jotas Jamon Ham Lou Hei ($78++ for three to five persons or $88++ for six to eight persons) spotlights Jamon ham from well-known Spanish breeder and producer of Iberico, Cinco Jotas (5J).

Using 100 per cent Iberico pigs, the dry-cured Jamon boasts a strong aroma with a fatty marbled texture, with a distinct acorn flavour to its buttery fat, complementing the platter’s array of vegetables and fruit.

Pura Brasa is at 5 Wallich Street #01-16, Guoco Tower Singapore 078883.

3. East-Meets-West Yu Sheng, Basilico

What happens when you marry authentic Italian fare with the traditional lo hei? A yu sheng platter featuring Apple Wood Smoked Salmon, baby scallops poached with Amalfi lemons, and Norcia black truffles, avruga caviar, and yes – even angel hair pasta.

$128++ for six to eight persons, available from Feb 11 to 26, 2021, for dine-in only at Basilico. Visit its website for more information.

4. Thai Chin Yu Sheng, Blue Jasmine

Blue Jasmine’s popular Thai Chin Yu Sheng is back this year. Fresh slices of smoked salmon is paired with crispy rice crackers, vegetables, and served with Thai green mango, pomelo, and papaya (like the quintessential Thai salads). It gets an extra refreshing and tangy lift with a plum and passionfruit sauce.

From $68+, available both dine-in or for takeaway. Blue Jasmine is at L5 Park Hotel Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Singapore 217564. Visit its website for more information.

5. Foie Gras Yu Sheng Platter, Tablescape

Grand Park City Hall’s Tablescape is known for its modern European cuisine, and you can expect its yu sheng to be infused with just that – it offers a Foie Gras Yu Sheng Platter that’s topped with premium housemade foie gras terrine.

It’s accompanied by crispy fish skin and yuzu peel, daikon, cucumber, pickled red yams, wakame, pomelo, ginger, carrots, roasted sunflower seeds and golden crackers.

The sauces comprise apple, passionfruit, plum, and sesame, motifs of wealth, peace and harmony that bring a sweet-sour complexity to the platter.

From $88++, available both dine-in or for takeaway. Tablescape is at Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street, Singapore 179809. Visit its website for more information.

6. Hamachi Carpaccio served “Yu Sheng” Style, Ginett

Part of Ginett’s Lunar New Year-inspired French menu, the restaurant is serving up a Hamachi Carpaccio served “Yu Sheng” Style.

Hamachi or Japanese yellowtail fillet is served atop a colourful celebration of winter radish, pear and cucumber, and accompanied by sour plum dressing to balance the hamachi’s buttery texture and bold flavours.

$26++, available exclusively for dinner from Jan 18 to Feb 28, 2021. Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar is at Hotel G, 200 Middle Road, Singapore, 188980. Visit its website for more information.

7. Golden Harvest Yusheng, The Alkaff Mansion

PHOTO: The Alkaff Mansion

For another yu sheng with a Spanish spin, make your way to Alkaff Mansion. Its rendition also has the luxurious 5J Jamon Iberico ham, as well as salmon and crispy iberico pork crackling that’s exclusive to The Alkaff Mansion.

Available for pre-order dine-in at TXA Gastrobar and UNA, as well as delivery from Jan 22 to Feb 28. Visit its website for more information.

8. Gyusheng, Picanhas'

Toss to good fortune for the Year of The Ox with Picanhas’ Gyusheng — this will tantalise your tastebuds with the steakhouse’s signature Queen of Steak atop a bed of oranges, grapes, pineapples, daikon, and cashew nuts.

The restaurant is known for its use of picanha, a cut of beef from the rump cap muscle that was first popularised in Brazil.

Available at 50g on a side dish ($9 for two persons) or 400g on the communal spread ($88 inclusive free delivery; for four persons).

The Picanhas’ Gyusheng is available for islandwide delivery from Jan 22 onwards. Drop a direct message through their Facebook or Instagram page to order. The Gyusheng side dish will be available from Feb 2, 2021 onwards.

9. Jimbaran Grill Yu Sheng, Rumours Beach Club

PHOTO: Rumours Beach Club

If you’re missing a Bali getaway, make Rumours Beach Club your go-to. It’s unveiled a Jimbaran Grill Yu Sheng that’ll whisk you to Bali.

The classic yu sheng gets a Balinese twist with three types of lip-smacking grilled seafood: Lobster Tail with Sambal Merah, Grilled Squid with Kecap Manis and Jumbo River Prawns with Sambal Merah. It’s also got carrots, white radish, pickles and a house-made plum dressing, with a touch of Indonesian spices.

$98.80++, available from Feb 9 to 26, 2021. Rumours Beach Club is at 40 Siloso Beach Walk Sentosa, Singapore 098996. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.