Snacc Attacc: We try 3 easy ways to turn leftover rice into pizza and other delicious dishes

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it's worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try three different ways of turning leftover rice into delicious meals that aren't fried rice.

What do we do with leftover rice? Make fried rice, of course!

I'm one of the guilty ones who would deliberately cook too much rice and turn it into a quick, easy meal the next day, and I might have done this one too many times during CB.

If you're sick of having fried rice, we tried three ways to zhuzh up leftover rice and turn them into exciting dishes.

Seaweed rice balls

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Oil

Seaweed

Leftover Japanese rice (or any other types of rice)

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt (or less)

Sesame oil

Black pepper

Sesame seeds

Steps:

Heat up oil in a pan Tear seaweed into tiny pieces and toss them in the pan on low heat Stir until it turns crispy Add one tablespoon of sugar and salt (you can tweak the amount according to your preference) Add one tablespoon of sesame oil, a dash of black pepper, and sesame seeds Mix rice into the seaweed Squeeze seaweed rice into small balls with hands

These seaweed rice balls are often sold in Korean restaurants, you'd be happy to know you can easily make these little rice ball snacks at home to have with some drinks.

But you may want to cut down on the amount of salt as it was way too salty for our liking.

Spam musubi

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Spam; keep the container

Seaweed rice mixture (see above recipe)

Potato chips

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Seaweed strip

Steps:

Slice up the spam and fry until golden brown Crush up potato chips and add to seaweed rice mixture Add one tablespoon rice vinegar into rice mixture Layer the spam container with a cling wrap Stack the fried spam and seaweed rice mixture into the container and press it down firmly Remove the cling wrap from the rice mixture Wrap rice mixture with a piece of seaweed strip for presentation

We'd suggest cutting down or don't add salt at all for the seaweed rice mixture, as it was too salty when combined with the spam.

Apart from that, the spam musubi looked aesthetically pleasing and would definitely win over the kiddos, if you've run out of ideas for their snack time.

One-pan pizza rice

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Mixed vegetables

Leftover rice

1 egg

Tomato ketchup

Sausages

Mozzarella cheese

Steps:

Add mixed vegetables and rice in a large bowl Beat an egg with a fork until it's blended Add the beaten egg into the rice mixture and give it a good stir Place the rice mixture into a pan and flatten it Spread ketchup on top of the rice Layer it with sausages and sprinkle mozzarella cheese Cover the lid and cook for 20 minutes

The one-pan pizza rice was the best leftover rice dish out of the three dishes that we tried. We liked how all the ingredients complemented each other. You can also add more ketchup if you like the rice to have more flavour.

Give them a try and let us know which of the three recipes you prefer!

