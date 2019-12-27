Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it’s worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try 7-Eleven's new and exclusive snacks from the US that look 'atas' but come at wallet-friendly prices.

It's the year-end party season for fun get-togethers with friends and family -- and what's a party without a truckload of snacks?

We're not talking about the ones for kids, either.

Just in time for the festive period, 7-Eleven in Singapore has recently launched on Dec 19 an exclusive range of premium snacks from the US to make your party the talk of the town.

Lovers of savoury chips should appreciate the 7-Select exclusive potato chips that come in six flavours. They are cooked in small batches, and according to the description in the press kit we received, "seasoned to perfection".

Among them is the Prime Rib Wavy Potato Chips ($2), "slow-cooked all day au jus and topped with horseradish for a premium, grade-A flavour and crunch".

Others who are in search of some spice in their lives will enjoy the Spicy Jalapeno Kettle-Style Chips ($2), while those who love their sweets have the option of Macadamia Nut Popcorn Clusters ($3.90) that are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients, or peanut butter-filled pretzels ($2.50).

Despite their 'premium' packaging and descriptions, the snacks surprisingly come with pretty affordable price tags.

So are the goodies as 'atas' and delicious as they sound? More importantly, are they worth the calories? Watch the video to find out what we think!

