Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies

Melissa Goh
Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it’s worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try unique Chinese New Year snacks so you know which ones to treat your guests to this festive season. 

'Turn down for huat!' It's two weeks to Chinese New Year (CNY). Besides wearing new clothes and collecting ang baos (which, sadly, I don't qualify to receive anymore), the next thing I always look forward to is snacking on CNY goodies during visitations. 

Not sure about you, but I'll never get sick of eating bak kwa (Chinese pork jerky). But, if you're looking to switch things up this year, we've scoured the island for unique CNY snacks that will leave your guests feeling wang-derful.

Instead of serving bak kwa, try Janice Wong's Chocolate Bakkwa Cookies ($25), which has sweet morsels of pork jerky interspersed within the rich chocolate cookies.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The cookies are slightly smoky from the barbecued pork slices, and every bite is chewy and decadent — don't underestimate the cookies, we've since gone through a bottle of it in the office. 

Not forgetting our keto friends out there, you can snack without the guilt with Seriously Keto's assortment of CNY snacks.

We tried the low-carb Cheese Crisps ($20.80), which some of our colleagues rated five out of five stars.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The one snack that I can't stop raving about is the Salted Egg Fishskin and Chili Crab Dip ($8.80) from Papapeng.

The chilli crab dip tasted exactly like the gravy served in seafood restaurants, sans the crab meat. The sweet lingering aftertaste made it unforgettable. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Let us know what is your favourite CNY snack, and if there are other snacks to try next! 

melissagoh@asiaone.com

