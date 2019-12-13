Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!

Snacc Attacc: We tried KitKat’s new festive and local flavours

Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Snacc Attac is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it’s worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try KitKat's new limited edition festive and local flavours to find out if they taste close to the real deal and which is our favourite flavour!

If there's one chocolate brand I grew up with, it's KitKat. Even though the chocolate-covered wafer bar originated from the UK, it has become quite a household name here.

Early this year, KitKat surprised Singapore by coming up with locally-inspired flavours, such as Singapore Chilli Crab and Kopitiam Breakfast, which was received positively at its KitKat Chocolatory with over 20,000 units sold in just seven days.

This festive season, KitKat has yet again outdone themselves by launching eight new Christmas and local flavours available at its KitKat Chocolatory pop-up stores.

PHOTO: KitKat

These limited edition KitKat bars come embellished with cute toppings that resemble the ingredients of the dishes, making them great gifts to bring to house parties. 

The team at KitKat sent us the Roti Prata with Fish Curry, Singapore Laksa, Nyonya Bubur Cha Cha from the Singapore Limited Editions, and Santa's Gingerbread Men from the Singapore Christmas Editions to try.

Watch the video to find out if they taste close to the real deal and if our favourite local flavours blend well in a KitKat bar.

Where:

  • Jewel Changi Airport, Jewel Festive Market, Cloud9 Piazza, now till Jan 5, 2020
  • VivoCity, FairPrice, now till Dec 22
  • VivoCity, Level 1 North Atrium, now till Dec 22
  • Redmart (on Lazada app)

Have you tried the new KitKat flavours? Let us know which is your favourite and if there are other snacks to try next.

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
snacks Chocolates

