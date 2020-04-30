Snacc Attacc: We try pickles with chocolate plus other weird snack combinations and our faces say it all

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it's worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try weird snack combinations seen on the internet to find out if they'll be oddly delicious.

Have you eaten fries with ice-cream before? The combination may sound weird at first, but who would have thought it'll be oh-so-good?

Our producer recreated some snack combinations seen on the internet, and we thought we were in for a treat.

First, we were given ice-cream with soya sauce, and the combination just did not gel well together. I tried tricking my brain into thinking it's sea salt flavoured ice-cream, but it just didn't seem to work.

Then, we were fed pickles with Reese's peanut butter cups, although my colleagues hated it, I actually didn't think it wasn't that bad of an idea to combine the two together. The pickles helped cut through the sweetness of the chocolate.

But the worst of them all was Cheetos with milk; salty snacks should never be eaten with milk. Period.

*This video was shot before the circuit breaker measures were implemented.

