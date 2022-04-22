Snag 90-cent durians at FairPrice Bedok North till April 24

Can't wait till durian season to stock up on the thorny fruit? Fret not as FairPrice Bedok North is currently having a promotion where you can snag durians for just 90 cents each.

This will be available at a pop-up stall outside the supermarket which will be open from 10am onwards.

Do note that the durians are limited to the first 300 customers daily and each customer is only allowed to get a maximum of two durians.

PHOTO: NTUC FairPrice

Address: 212 Bedok North Street 1, Bedok Town Centre #01-147, Singapore 460212

Deal ends: April 24

