Snag these 20 Burger King e-coupons and get up to 62% off your meal

If you need some quick and cheap meals to tide you through the next few weeks, you're in luck because Burger King has recently launched 20 new e-coupons that will get you up to 62 per cent off your meal.

These can be accessed on the Burger King app that's available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promotional menu items include the Turkey Bacon Croissan'wich for just $3 (U.P. $4.50), the Western Whopper for $4 (U.P. $8.70) and BK Nuggets for $1 (U.P. $2.60).

PHOTO: Burger King

PHOTO: Burger King

PHOTO: Burger King

To use the coupons in stores, all you need to do is press the 'use coupon' button at the order kiosk, enter the coupon code and check out. If you're placing an order via the app, redeem your coupons on the shopping cart page.

Do note that the coupons are not stackable in the Burger King app and are not redeemable at Burger King's Changi Airport outlets.

Click here to find a Burger King outlet near you.

PHOTO: Burger King

Deal ends: Jan 15, 2022

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com