Snake-inspired ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Looking for interesting ways to usher in the Year of the Snake? Slither into the new year with these ssspectacular ways to celebrate.

1. Invest in a commemorative gold coin

To celebrate the Year of the Snake, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released a collection of 2025 Snake Chinese Almanac coins as part of the Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series (2017 to 2028).

Each coin features the Snake against the backdrop of Henderson Waves (the tallest pedestrian bridge in Singapore, with a unique wave-like structure), nestled within the Southern Ridges' seamless expanse of green open spaces and architecturally striking bridges and walkways.

There are 10 different coin types available, along with four special sets comprising different coin combinations, all of which can be purchased on the Singapore Mint website.

2. Toss a snaky yu sheng

If you're someone who likes to "eat snake", these unique yu sheng offerings are right up your alley.

For instance, the Deluxe Edition "Sure Win" Yu Sheng from Jade features a three-dimensional snake-shaped number crafted with Norwegian smoked salmon, rose wine-marinated fresh abalone, and king prawn.

Alternatively, try the Fruity Auspicious Snake Yu Sheng from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant: A striking, snake-shaped creation made with mango, dragon fruit and Italian cucumber.

3. Snake your way through gaming history

Another fun way to "eat snake"? Playing games that feature snakes all day long.

Of course, there's the classic "snakes and ladders" board game. But if you're looking for (relatively) more modern fun, check out these iconic serpents in gaming.

From the old-school "Snake" game on Nokia phones to Ekans and Arbok from Pokemon, and even the legendary Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series, these iconic serpents will keep you entertained for hours.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7-xKSZtizH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

4. Find out more about Singapore's snakes

How much do you know about our local snakes?

If your answer is "not much", check out the Herpetological Society of Singapore (HSS), a volunteer-run group of herpetology enthusiasts.

What exactly is herpetology, you ask? In layman's terms, it's a branch of zoology that studies amphibians (like toads and frogs) and reptiles (like turtles, lizards, and, of course, snakes).

HSS often conducts public outreach sessions, such as public guided walks around Singapore's mangroves and nature reserves, or educational talks about these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures.

If you're interested in learning even more, the HSS website also collates and even publishes resources and scientific papers on herpetofauna.

The website also features plenty of gorgeous photographs taken by HSS volunteers that showcase the true beauty of these animals that are often regarded with fear or disgust.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBlbkoMTWNV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

5. Follow snake photographer Trin Chantong on Instagram

Want to see more snake photos? Check out local snake photographer Trin Chantong's Instagram account @ishootblackscreens for tons of amazing shots of these stunning reptiles.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DC83baNT-nV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

His crowning achievement? Rediscovering and snapping a photo of a Peters' keelback snake (Hebius petersii), which was last seen in Singapore in 1960.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgvGvegI_h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

6. Learn what to do if you encounter one in the wild

It's easy to think snakes might not be so scary when looking at photos of them. But what happens if you encounter one in real life?

According to NParks, here are some general guidelines to follow.

If you encounter a snake in a public area:

Stay calm and back away

Contrary to popular belief, snakes are generally shy creatures that will usually retreat if they come in contact with humans, assuming they have the space to do so.

Do not approach the snake or attempt to handle it

Instead, if you need assistance, call NParks at 1800-476-1600 so that they can take care of the snake safely.

Keep your pets on a tight leash at all times

Your furkid might attempt to chase the snake and frighten it, with potentially dangerous results for all parties involved.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAN_kDPxF2N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you encounter a snake in your home:

Remain calm, keep your distance and call NParks at 1800-476-1600 immediately

Observe the snake from a safe distance so that you know where it is, allowing the animal management specialists to locate it quickly upon their arrival.

Keep all members of the household away from the snake

This especially includes young children, or pets like cats and dogs, who might be curious and attempt to approach the snake.

Keep all doors and windows that lead to the outside of the home open for the snake to exit

The snake may try to look for an escape route, and might use these openings to do so.

Figure out why the snake was attracted to your home

Prevention is better than cure. And so, to prevent further scaly visitors, check your home for anything that might have lured the snake in.

For instance, improper waste disposal can attract pests and cause rodent infestation, which attracts predators such as snakes.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4-geOepB1m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

7. Come face to face with real serpents at our wildlife parks

If you want to admire snakes in a safe environment, why not take a trip to the Singapore Zoo?

The RepTopia exhibit is home to over 60 species of reptiles and amphibians like the electric blue gecko, gaboon viper and regal horned lizard.

You'll get to learn about animals from four unique geographical zones through multi-species displays, keeper demos, interactive stations and play elements.

For added fun, opt for the RepTopia Backstage Pass (single session available from 1.30pm to 2.45pm on Fridays to Sundays) to observe close-up feeding sessions and interact with reptiles, with plenty of photo ops along the way.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFH6p4LsQpP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In addition, during this CNY season, our wildlife parks will be hosting a series of festive animal enrichment and keeper talk sessions, starring none other than the parks' scaly inhabitants.

At Singapore Zoo, you can visit RepTopia for festive meet and greet sessions, where you'll get up close and personal with some of the zoo's most intriguing reptiles. You can also attend a keeper talk where you'll learn fascinating facts about the King Cobra and even get to observe its feeding.

There will also be similar keeper talk activities at River Wonders and Night Safari. The River Wonders session will introduce you to the incredible Green Anaconda, while the Night Safari session revolves around the Cave Racer and Carpet Python, and will also let you watch the sensory enrichment activities they enjoy with the help of everyday items.

8. Immerse yourself in the Legend of Lady White Snake

Last but not least, swing by Gardens by the Bay and step into a floral display inspired by one of China's four great folklores — the Legend of the White Snake, which weaves a tale about sacrifice, filial piety, and the romance between a mortal man, Xu Xian, and a female snake spirit, Bai Suzhen, also known as Lady White Snake.

Taking place in the Flower Dome, this floral display boasts a magnificent 4.5m-tall floral rendition of the protagonist, Lady White Snake, meticulously crafted through mosaiculture and surrounded by a vibrant landscape of festive blooms like dahlias, which symbolise prosperity and new beginnings.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.