Sneak peek: Once Upon a Time On the Orient Express in Singapore

Looking for something interesting to do this December? The Orient Express pop-up exhibition is in town at Gardens by the Bay — the first time it’s been outside of France. Ever.

A magical universe of travel, culture, and gastronomy, the attraction promises to transport you to faraway places, never mind the current restrictions on travel. Explore the luxury train on its reconstituted train platform, and learn about its storied history in showrooms full of giant travel trunks.

These include some 300 precious items and documents, some of which had to be carefully restored to their former glory and brought over from France.

The exhibition also includes a original locomotive built in France 158 years ago and a sleeper car from the 1930s, which was no mean feat to ship halfway across the world.

There’ll also be details like menus, cutlery, suitcases — everything one needs to relive the glamour of luxury travel in the past, or scenes from Murder On the Orient Express or From Russia With Love, if you so prefer.

Here’s a sneak peek of the actual exhibition, happening from 12 December 2020 to 14 June 2021. Tickets are $25/pax and $88 for a family bundle (2 adults and 2 children), excluding booking fee. Get yours from SISTIC here.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

This locomotive, which you’ll see upon entry, is 158 years old.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

You’ll also see that the facade of the tentage was designed to simulate the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

One of the first stops is the Pullman carriage, a first-class carriage from the train in 1920. This, together with the locomotive and other carriages, are considered national treasures of France.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

The inside of the Pullman carriage features table settings that depict how wealthy travellers used to dine in the car. The carpet and interior are all original, though they had to be restored slightly to bring them back to their former glory.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

A newspaper on one of the tables.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Replicas of artefacts on display in the cargo carriage.