From Snoopy to Superman: 5 character museums and parks to visit

Close your eyes and picture meeting one of your favourite animated characters. What if you could do more than snap a photo? What if you could step into their world, trace their origin stories, and watch them come alive right before you?

From Tokyo's kawaii-filled museums to Abu Dhabi's superhero-scale theme parks, these five destinations turn nostalgia into an experience:

Snoopy Museum Tokyo (Machida, Tokyo)

Has the sweet beagle and his group of friends won over your heart as well? Or did you grow up on the Peanuts comic strip? Find your way to the Snoopy Museum at Machida, Tokyo, to thrill your Peanuts-loving heart like no other.

Enter through Snoopy's mouth into his world and trace the original comic strips created by Charles M. Schulz, click pictures, gather some vintage Peanuts merch, and more.

Hours: Weekdays 10:00-18:00; weekends & holidays 10.00-19.00. Last admission 30 minutes before closing.

Tickets: Advance online tickets are required and can be purchased through the official website. Advance tickets start from 1,800 japanese yen (approximately USD 15.14) for adults and 400 japanese yen for children aged four and above.

How to reach: Take the Tokyu Den-en-Toshi Line from Shibuya to Minami-Machida Grandberry Park Station and then walk about 4 minutes to the museum.

Tip: Pair your visit with the Peanuts Cafe next door and don't miss the museum shop (Brown's Store) for exclusive items. Stay until the museum closes and catch the display lighting in the surrounding park.

Sanrio Puroland (Tama City, Tokyo)

If pastel parades, heart-eyed mascots, and twinkling fairy lights sound like your idea of bliss, welcome to Sanrio Puroland, Japan's shrine to cuteness. Here, superstars of the Sanrio world like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi invite you to dance with them in sequinned glory.

Go in and lose track of time as you take turns to try out all the rides, character meet-and-greets, musicals, themed cafes, and shop zones overflowing with Sanrio-exclusive treats. It's a full-on kawaii immersion that leaves even the most cynical person smiling.

Hours: Typically 9.00am to 7.00pm. However, timings vary weekly, so check the official website for updated information before your visit.

Tickets: Prices can vary by day. Usually, the cost of tickets ranges from 3,900 japanese yen to 5,900 japanese yen. Book in advance on the official Puroland site (or check travel partners for potential discounts). The entry is free for children under 3.

How to reach: From Shinjuku, take the Keio Line to Keio-Tama Center Station or the Odakyu Line to Odakyu-Tama Center, and it is about a 5-minute walk from either station.

Tip: Arrive a few minutes before the opening time to get ahead in the queue and for easier access to popular greetings. Then, stay for the evening parades when the lights come alive.

Figure Museum W (Gangnam, Seoul)

When in Seoul, step into a space where Iron Man poses next to Gundam and Pikachu rubs shoulders with Darth Vader. Figure Museum W in Seoul's chic Cheongdam-dong district is part gallery, part shrine for toy culture with six floors of collectible figures, statues, and full-scale heroes that blend childhood wonder with adult nostalgia.

The displays change seasonally, so collectors and casual fans alike get fresh eye-candy each visit.

Hours: Open daily (sans some holidays) from 11am to 6pm.

Tickets: Adults 15,000 korean won (S$13.41); discounted youth and child tickets available. Purchase at the museum or through official partners. How to reach: Take the Bundang Line to Apgujeong Rodeo Station (Exit 4) and walk one minute to the museum.

Tip: Pair the visit with a cafe crawl around Cheongdam's designer blocks or drop by SM Entertainment Square for more pop-culture eye-candy.

IMG Worlds of Adventure (Dubai, UAE)

Dubai doesn't do small, and its indoor wonderland proves it. IMG Worlds of Adventure sprawls across a massive air-conditioned complex, merging Marvel superheroes, Cartoon Network stars, and Jurassic creatures under one roof.

Swing through Spider-Man's Dubai, battle villains with Iron Man, and bump into The Powerpuff Girls before a burger break at CN Cafe. Families, adrenaline junkies, and nostalgic '90s kids all find a corner to claim.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12.00pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 12.00pm to 11pm.

Tickets: General admission starts around AED 365 (S$129.10) when booked online (which is cheaper than at the gate). Children under 1.05 m tall often enter for free.

How to reach: Located in the City of Arabia on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Taxis from Downtown Dubai take about 20 minutes.

Tip: Visit mid-week to avoid queues and pack a light jacket as it can get chilly, even indoors.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi (Yas Island, UAE)

From Batman's brooding Gotham City to Bugs Bunny's sunny Toon Town, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi feels like a movie set brought to life. Every zone is lavishly themed. Walk from Metropolis to Bedrock in minutes, then ride with Scooby-Doo through a spooky mansion.

It's an indoor cinematic blast for families and fans alike.

Hours: Typically 11.00am - 7.00pm on weekdays, with slightly later closings on weekends. The schedule changes frequently, so please always check the official calendar for your specific date.

Tickets: Prices start at AED 345. Combo passes are available with Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World. Book your tickets in advance from the official website.

How to reach: 25-minute drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi or one hour from Dubai. Free Yas Express shuttle runs between major island attractions.

Tip: Stay on Yas Island and make it a multi-park weekend; ride Ferraris by day, then catch Superman by night.

Ready to meet your favourite animated darlings? No matter which world you choose to explore, you're in for a magical trip!

This article was first published in Wego.