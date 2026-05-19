Snow City to close after 26 years

From sliding down a "ski slope" to having snowball fights with other kids, many of us have memories of visiting Snow City as children.

After 26 years of operations, the indoor snow centre — the first of its kind in Singapore — is set to shutter on Sept 30.

It is not going away quietly, however, organising a farewell campaign titled One Last Snowfall offering various experiences and discounts for visitors leading up to its closure, said Science Centre Singapore in a media release on Tuesday (May 19).

From June to September, the attraction's Snow Play package will be priced at $19 for adults and $16 for children (U.P. $27 for adults and $23 for children). It includes one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

More details on One Last Snowfall will be shared through Snow City's and Science Centre Singapore's websites and official social media channels in the coming weeks.

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According to the media release, Snow City's closure comes amidst shifting visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape.

This decision reflects the Science Centre Board's (SCB) commitment to keeping its offerings fresh and relevant while aligning with its mission of science education, it said.

SCB also assured that staff at Snow City will be supported closely through this transition.

All eight full-time Snow City staff have been offered redeployment opportunities within SCB.

Those who choose to pursue opportunities elsewhere will receive outplacement assistance and severance support according to applicable employment terms and existing Ministry of Manpower guidelines.

Snow City will also honour its contractual obligations to all vendors.

"SCB remains committed to advancing STEM education and delivering meaningful experiences for all Singaporeans," it added.

Snow City, Singapore's first indoor snow centre, opened in 2000. It is owned and managed by Snow Venture Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore Science Centre Global Pte Ltd.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com