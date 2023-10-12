Snow-covered sanctuaries: 7 ski and snowboarding destinations perfect for winter getaways in Asia

Mountains or beaches? We’re all familiar with the age old question. To us, the answer has always been simple — Mountains. Away from Singapore’s hot and humid weather, powdery snow, and tons of opportunities for winter activities like skiing & snowboarding — what’s not to like?

If you’re just like us, or in the market for pristine slopes and breathtaking mountain vistas in Asia, Slope seekers unite at these captivating ski and snowboarding destinations that promise unforgettable winter experiences. Grab your gear and get ready for an exhilarating journey through Asia’s snowy playgrounds.

Intercontinental Alpensia, South Korea

In the mood for treating yourself? Nestled amidst the pristine slopes of South Korea’s Taebaek mountain range, the Intercontinental Alpensia Pyeongchang Resort stands as a beacon of luxury. This five-star haven is known for its direct panoramic view of Daegwallyeong, well-appointed rooms and suites, world-class dining options and a luxurious spa designed to pamper and rejuvenate for the ultimate South Korean winter experience.

Not to mention the resort is located within the Alpensia resort town and is steps away from various dining and entertainment opportunities including the ski slopes with various trails, Ocean 700 water park, two golf courses and more. Whether you’re a passionate skier or simply seeking a serene escape, Intercontinental Alpensia has got to be on your bucket list.

Intercontinental Alpensia is located at 325 Solbong-ro, Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun Gangwon-do 25351 South Korea. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +82 33 3391225 or email alpeninfo@alpensiaresort.co.kr. Ski 700 is only open from December to March.

Niseko Village, Japan

Niseko Village Ski Resort, situated on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, is a legendary winter destination. It is renowned for its deep powder snow, and captivating natural beauty that draws winter sports enthusiasts seeking pristine conditions and exhilarating runs..

The village is home to five ski resorts and lodges under the Niseko United collective including Hilton Niseko Village, Higashiyama Niseko Village, The Green Leaf, Niseko Village, Hinode Hills Niseko Village, and Kasara Niseko Village Townhouse. For first-time skiers, Niseko Village Snow School offers ski and snowboard private lessons for both adults and kids. Beyond carving down slopes and the cozy lodges, holidayers can look forward to a traditional Japanese onsen, and a diverse culinary scene.

Niseko Village is located at Higashiyama-onsen, Niseko-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido, 048-1592, Japan. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, or call +81 (0)136 44 3311.

The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa, India

An underrated destination is the majestic landscapes of Gulmarg, India. Here lies India’s only boutique luxury ski resort, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, an epitome of opulence and serenity. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Pir Panjal mountain range, this resort seamlessly blends traditional Kashmiri architectural splendour with contemporary comforts.

Additionally, guests are treated to a gastronomic journey of regional delicacies, and invited to rejuvenate with state-of-the-art spa facilities. The resort is also convenient located, thanks to its proximity to the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable cars, and the Apharwat peak providing ski enthusiasts with ample opportunities for adrenaline-fueled winter sports.

The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa is located at 29RP+R2, Hotel Khyber Rd, Forest Block, Jammu and Kashmir 193403. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +91-1954-350666, or email info.gulmarg@khyberhotels.com.

Shymbulak Mountain Resort, Kazakhstan

Only a 15 to 30 minutes drive from Almaty City, Shymbulak Mountain Resort is considered the largest ski resort in Central Asia, located in the picturesque Zailiuskiy Alwatau mountains. This high-altitude resort offers an enchanting escape for snow sports enthusiasts seeking challenging terrain, as well as opportunities for soaking in the unparalleled scenery through cable cars.

After a day on the slopes, visitors can relish in the authentic Kazakh hospitality at the cozy lodges, savouring delicious bites and hot coffee, or unwind at the local spas. Shymbulak Mountain Resort is the answer for folks in search of a unique alpine experience in Kazakhstan’s majestic mountains.

Shymbulak Mountain Resort is located at St. Kerey, Zhanibek Khandar 558/1, Almaty. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +7 727 331 77 77 or email info@shymbulak.com.

Xiling Snow Mountain, China

Xiling Snow Mountain Skiing, located in the Sichuan province of China, is a winter paradise that fuses the allure of snow-covered peaks with the rich culture of the region. Its expansive terrain features everything from gentle beginner slopes to exhilarating alpine runs.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in Sichuan cuisine and explore the waterfalls and lakes that dot the landscape. There is also a plethora of other activities like taking the snowmobile for a spin, or taking off in a hot-air balloon. For some rest, there are over seven hotels at the destination too to lay your head down after a long day.

Xiling Snow Mountain is located at Dayi County, Chengdu City. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, or call 028-88309080.

Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort, Japan

The Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort has got to be on your travel bucket list during winter or summer. Surrounded by the pristine Hakuba Valley of Nagano Prefecture in Japan, the resort oozes a rustic charm perfect for a detox, or to immerse in nature.

The Japanese touch is still present with traditional ryokans and cozy lodges dotting the landscape alongside the warm Japanese hospitality. Worth a shoutout are their soothing onsen hot springs known for its healing characteristics. There are many dining options too — from ramen spots, to trendy cafes and more.

Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort is located at Hokujo, Hakuba, Kitaazumi District, Nagano 399-9301, Japan. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, or call 0261 72 3066.

Yongpyong Resort, South Korea

Ranging an expansive 4,300 acres, the Yongpyong Resort is situated on the eastern edge of Asia, about 200km from Seoul, South Korea. With its grounds playing host to a 45-hole Golf course, 28 ski slopes, premium hotels, European-style condominiums and other leisure facilities, there is something for everyone here. Layer up as average temperature here tends to be around -6 ℃, with ski season being the prominent attraction between mid-November to late March.

Nonetheless, the popularity of the resort also comes from the popular TV drama “winter Sonata” , where the resort served as the main filming location. Relive your k-drama fantasies and walk away with a dreamy winter escapade session at this resort.

Yongpyong Resort is located at 232-950, 715, Olympic-ro, Daegwanryeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do, Korea. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, or call +82-33-335-5757.

This article was first published in City Nomads.