'So fun to have yet convenient': Couple pick out 5 design features they love about their newly renovated home

Owning your first home is one of the many exciting milestones in adulthood.

For the first time, you have the liberty (more or less) to personalise your new pad according to your style and preferences.

Hana, 29, and Syah, 32, collected the keys for their new five-room BTO apartment in Tampines earlier this March.

After months of renovation works, the couple finally moved into their new home in June.

Last Saturday (Aug 12), Hana and Syah posted a video on their TikTok account, Downwardfacingcat, about the numerous design features found in the new flat.

At the very top of the list, the two-way light switch is something that the couple found useful to have.

They love that it allows them the flexibility to turn on and off the lights at two different locations in the unit.

Another noteworthy feature will have be the cup washer, which is installed right next to the kitchen sink.

While it's not the most common of sights in a non-commercial kitchen, the couple sees it as a useful addition given the convenience provided. "This cup washer is so fun to have and it's also very convenient", they mentioned in the video.

Besides the cup washer, the other feature the couple highlighted in the kitchen is the pull-out sink faucet.

Hana noted that they managed to find one that is not as bulky as most others, which probably added to the clean aesthetic feel of the kitchen sink.

They carried that aesthetic feel into the bathrooms which boast "seamless" and "sleek" shower sets.

Thanks to a handy folding mechanism, the water taps can be tucked away when not in active use and not a sight for sore eyes. The black shower set cost $498 while the gold set was $568 according to the couple.

Saving the best for last, they are proud of their addition of a fluted glass door for the service yard.

This was Hana's favourite part of the entire house.

"We did not want our hanging laundry to be visible from the rest of the house in the service yard. So this fluted glass provides us with the privacy, but at the same time, still allows for light to enter," she explained.

And the total cost of their amazing design features and the rest of their renovation?

Hana revealed to AsiaOne that renovation cost came about to "about $67,000".

