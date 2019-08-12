So how much water do you need to drink when you're pregnant?

Have you been experiencing more headaches than usual, or felt really lethargic? You might be dehydrated and not getting enough water!

You might be wondering how much water to drink when pregnant or if it's that important. But you might not know that your growing baby is made of 75 per cent water!

That's just one reason why you should keep drinking enough water. We'll explore exactly how much you should be drinking and exactly how it helps you.

SO HOW MUCH WATER TO DRINK WHEN PREGNANT?

Your recommended intake is higher during pregnancy. Pregnant women should drink 10 cups of water measured at 8-10 ounces per day. That's at least 1.5 litres!

It can sound like a lot, but you're drinking for two.

If you're worried that drinking more H2O will contribute to increased water retention, then rest assured. It's actually the other way around. Water retention is more likely to happen when you're dehydrated.

It's your body's mechanism to protect you and your little one. However, if your feet continue to remain swollen, this could be a sign of preeclampsia. In this case, speak to your doctor for further advice.

THERE'S A WHOLE HOST OF BENEFITS TO DRINKING WATER!

While drinking water is essential to making sure your pregnancy journey is smooth and you remain healthy, there's also a host of other pluses to staying hydrated!

Having enough water reduces the chances of getting a UTI. Since there's a little one growing inside of you, it means there's more wastage produced in your body. Water helps to flush it out safely and lowers the risk of haemorrhoids or UTIs.

It also helps you avoid constipation! It's quite common to feel constipated during pregnancy. Drinking enough water helps your stools to move along so you can relieve yourself in (relative) comfort!