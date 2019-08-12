So how much water do you need to drink when you're pregnant?

Have you been experiencing more headaches than usual, or felt really lethargic? You might be dehydrated and not getting enough water!

You might be wondering how much water to drink when pregnant or if it's that important. But you might not know that your growing baby is made of 75 per cent water!

That's just one reason why you should keep drinking enough water. We'll explore exactly how much you should be drinking and exactly how it helps you.

SO HOW MUCH WATER TO DRINK WHEN PREGNANT?

Your recommended intake is higher during pregnancy. Pregnant women should drink 10 cups of water measured at 8-10 ounces per day. That's at least 1.5 litres!

It can sound like a lot, but you're drinking for two.

If you're worried that drinking more H2O will contribute to increased water retention, then rest assured. It's actually the other way around. Water retention is more likely to happen when you're dehydrated.

It's your body's mechanism to protect you and your little one. However, if your feet continue to remain swollen, this could be a sign of preeclampsia. In this case, speak to your doctor for further advice.

THERE'S A WHOLE HOST OF BENEFITS TO DRINKING WATER!

While drinking water is essential to making sure your pregnancy journey is smooth and you remain healthy, there's also a host of other pluses to staying hydrated!

Having enough water reduces the chances of getting a UTI. Since there's a little one growing inside of you, it means there's more wastage produced in your body. Water helps to flush it out safely and lowers the risk of haemorrhoids or UTIs.

It also helps you avoid constipation! It's quite common to feel constipated during pregnancy. Drinking enough water helps your stools to move along so you can relieve yourself in (relative) comfort!

Not to mention that being hydrated helps regulate temperature. This is especially useful since pregnant women get really hot.

To know if you're drinking enough water, check your urine level. If it's pale yellow, keep doing what you're doing!

However, if you feel you're struggling to keep up, one thing you can try is to limit your caffeine intake. It's a mild diuretic, meaning you need to go to the toilet more often.

Make sure to drink more water if you are vomiting due to morning sickness.

It's great to exercise when you're pregnant! Just make sure to keep sipping away so you stay hydrated.

Now that you're aware of how much water to drink when pregnant, let's check out how to keep it up!

5 TIPS TO GET ENOUGH WATER EACH DAY

If you're not used to drinking so much water throughout the day, it can feel intimidating to gulp it all down.

Thankfully, it's easier than it sounds. Here's how to reap the benefits of drinking enough water in a sustainable way!

1. SIP IT REGULARLY

Slow and steady wins the races, mums-to-be!

Downing it can cause you to feel bloated and even more nauseous. Definitely not what we're looking for.

Do drink water but in small sips. Set yourself a reminder on your phone through an app or on a timer.

2. LIVEN IT UP WITH FRUIT

Okay, we admit that water isn't the most fun drink.

If the lack of taste discourages you from drinking more regularly, add a slice of lime or lemon to give it some zest.

Cucumbers are also okay, too!

3. KEEP A BOTTLE OR GLASS NEAR YOUR BED

It's easy to make an excuse of not drinking water by saying there isn't any nearby.

Get into the habit by keeping a bottle or glass near your bed. When you wake up or about to go to sleep, it's convenient and easy to access.

If you're still going to work, bring a bottle to work as well!

4. GINGER TEA

Herbal teas are a great way to up your water intake. Especially ginger tea! It can really help with morning sickness as well.

5. FRUIT JUICE

Get your five-a-day and have a delicious drink all in one go through a highly nutritious fruit juice! You get all your essential nutrients and minerals while drinking enough water.

However, be careful about drinking too much. Fruit juice is high in sugar content. It can also be acidic, depending on which fruits you use, which can lead to tooth decay.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

