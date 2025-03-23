So, I just got retrenched: Now what?

The email hit my inbox at 9.47am. A calendar invite titled "Catch-up?" from my manager. In hindsight, that should've been my first clue-no one schedules an impromptu morning "catch-up" unless it's about to be a very bad day.

By 10.15am, I was officially unemployed.

I'd survived my first retrenchment exercise last year so this very much feels like deja vu. However, when you're the one getting the boot, it feels deeply personal.

One moment, you're sitting at your desk scrolling through emails and planning for your upcoming campaigns, and the next, you're being told about "strategic restructuring" and "difficult business decisions." It's like being dumped, except instead of losing one person, you're losing a source of livelihood, colleagues, and whatever sense of stability you had.

The emotional whirlwind… AKA: what just happened?!

Let's not sugarcoat it — getting laid off sucks. The moment you hear those dreaded words, your brain goes into overdrive:

Shock: Wait, is this really happening?

Denial: Maybe they mixed up the names? Surely they meant another Sam from finance.

Maybe they mixed up the names? Surely they meant another Sam from finance. Anger: How dare they! After all the unpaid overtime I did?!

How dare they! After all the unpaid overtime I did?! Bargaining: Maybe if I pitch one last brilliant idea, they’ll reconsider?

Maybe if I pitch one last brilliant idea, they’ll reconsider? Sadness: I should’ve taken more MCs while I had the chance.

I should’ve taken more MCs while I had the chance. Acceptance: Well, I guess I’m free for lunch?

I went through all six stages within 24 hours, plus a bonus seventh stage — panic-Googling things like "what to do after retrenchment" and "should I go vent on social media?"

So what comes next? Once the initial wave of emotions settled, I had to figure out what to do next. Here's what I learnt (the hard way) about navigating retrenchment:

Allow yourself to feel everything (yes, even the ugly stuff)

It's tempting to put on a brave face and act like everything's fine, but suppressing emotions will only make things worse. Let yourself grieve. Be angry. Have a dramatic monologue in the shower. Just don't let it consume you.

I leaned heavily on my colleagues, those that were impacted as well as those who survived. Now that I've experienced both sides on the coin, I know it's tough on both parties.

Sort out the paperwork

Once you've emotionally processed the ordeal, you'll need to deal with the practical stuff, such as:

Final paycheck: Ensure HR clarifies your last salary, severance package (if any), and remaining leave encashment.

Insurance & benefits: Check how long your company insurance lasts post-retrenchment and if you need to get personal coverage.

CPF & Taxes: If your retrenchment payout is significant, read up on how it affects your CPF contributions and tax obligations.

Tell people (when you're ready)

One of the toughest parts was breaking the news to family and friends. Some reactions were incredibly supportive ("You've got this!"), while others were... less helpful ("Alamak, how come they choose you?").

Pick your audience wisely, and don't feel pressured to share before you're ready. It took me a good week before I shared the news with my parents. Not because I was ashamed or embarrassed but because I didn't want them to worry about my financial well-being.

Update your resume & LinkedIn profile

I had a sudden urge to rewrite my entire CV that same night, but a recruiter friend wisely told me to sleep on it. Your layoff doesn't define your skills or worth-take a step back, reflect on your achievements, and craft a strong resume when you're in the right headspace.

Also, a quick LinkedIn tip: If you're open to opportunities, use the "Open to Work" feature strategically. Recruiters will see it, but you don't have to blast the news to your entire network (unless you want to).

File for support and seek a career guidance counsellor

Singapore has some safety nets in place if you qualify. One of the first things I did was register a session with a career counsellor at NTUC's Employment and Employability institute (e2i) for help.

There are also other alternatives such as SkillsFuture Singapore and career conversion programs if you're considering switching industries. There are a ton of resources online but take your time and talk to a professional who can guide you on the next steps.

Network like your next job depends on it… because it might

The job market is tough, but many opportunities aren't even listed publicly-they come through connections. Reach out to ex-colleagues, industry peers, and yes, even that one recruiter who ghosted you three years ago. You never know who might have a lead.

I was lucky that I worked with a number of social media agencies and freelancers that help me connect with potential employers almost immediately. I also started taking note of upcoming career fairs, especially those that are offering walk-in interviews. You got to get yourself out there and be seen by the right people.

Consider a side hustle… or at least explore new interests

Despite the initial shock, if you think about it, retrenchment can be a chance to reset. Maybe you've always wanted to freelance, start a small business, or finally figure out if you can make money on that passion of yours. Now's the time to explore.

I've been doing podcasting on the side and the time off gave me the opportunity to really hone in on that craft. I also finally learnt how to edit videos and even do a bit of smartphone videography.

Now is the time to upskill and upgrade so don't be afraid to take that certificate you've been putting off or attend that short course on a topic you're keen on. You never know what door might open.

Finding the silver lining

A few weeks in, I realised something strange — I wasn't as miserable as I expected to be. Sure, the uncertainty was scary, but I also had time to breathe. I could reflect on what I really wanted, rather than just chasing the next paycheque.

Here's what I know for sure: getting retrenched isn't the end. It's a plot twist, sure, but like any good movie, what happens next is up to you. While I haven't secured a new job yet, I feel confident in my abilities that opportunities are sure to pop up. And I'll definitely be ready for them.

And hey, at least now I can finally use that gym membership I was paying for but never had time to use.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.