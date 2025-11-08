So much fun this autumn: Your guide to a Hong Kong holiday with the kids

Hong Kong is more than neon and skyscrapers. In the cool, clear air of autumn, it transforms into a perfect family playground.

Here's our guide to everything fun that you should fit into your Hong Kong itinerary this season. It's guaranteed to make the young ones smile and beg for a second visit!

Hong Kong Cyclothon

The Cyclothon weekend features several large-scale challenges, including open races and city rides, alongside great activities for families.

Head to the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) for a vibrant cycling carnival and the inclusive Family Fun Ride, which lets parents and children cycle together on a specially designed course.

It's a great way to experience a massive city event without committing to a full marathon.

Best time (autumn/winter): The 2025 event will take place on Sunday, 30 November. The Carnival takes place on the same day.

Getting there: MTR to Kowloon or Austin, then follow signs to the WKCD Art Park.

Price: Carnival access and viewing the races may be offered for free, but check the official site for final spectator arrangements and registration fees for any participation rides.

Best for: Children 6 and older who enjoy biking and the excitement of a large festival atmosphere.

Pro tip: Even if you don't cycle, the Carnival at WKCD is packed with food stalls, interactive games, and entertainment for all ages.

Hong Kong WinterFest Magic

As autumn transitions to winter, Hong Kong lights up for WinterFest, a massive holiday celebration centred around festive light displays.

This year, Christmas Town captivates visitors in a new location, featuring a beautiful tree and playful decorations.

The season offers a variety of joyful activities, distinctive festive attractions, and shopping specials, all culminating in a dazzling New Year Countdown.

Best time (winter): Late November through New Year's Day.

Price: Public displays are typically free, while separate attractions may require tickets.

Must‑see: Keep an eye out for the breathtaking 360-degree Immersive Light & Sound Show.

The Peak Family Trail

Forget difficult mountain climbs. The Peak Family Trail is a paved, mostly flat 3.5km path that circles Victoria Peak.

The cool autumn air makes this short loop comfortable for small children, and the constant city-harbour backdrop makes for spectacular photos.

Best time (autumn): Morning or late afternoon for cooler air and clear views.

Getting there: Peak Tram from Central, or bus/taxi to The Peak Galleria.

Price: The trail is free once you reach The Peak, but transportation up is paid separately.

Nearest MTR: Central Station, Exit J2 for the Peak Tram lower terminus.

Strollers & facilities: The area is fully paved and very stroller-friendly. Keep in mind compact strollers are easiest on busy days.

Pro tip: Pack light jackets as breezes run cooler at the top.

Bonus stop: For a free reward, the Hong Kong Zoological & Botanical Gardens are a short walk from the Peak Tram's lower terminus, where you can find primates, flamingos, and let the kids loose at the children's playground!

West Kowloon Art Park

As one of Hong Kong's most impressive and largest harbourfront open spaces, the West Kowloon Art Park is the perfect spot to slow down the holiday pace.

This harborside park features massive green lawns, cycling paths, and an incredible view of the Hong Kong Island skyline.

The Art Park features excellent harbourfront eateries, ranging from pet-friendly cafes like Hooman By The Sea and bistros such as Cafe Bohème to fine dining experiences.

Best time (autumn): The golden hour of late afternoon is ideal for breezes and views, while weekends feel lively.

Getting there: Take the MTR to Kowloon or Austin, then walk or take a short taxi ride.

Price: Free public park, but bike rentals incur an additional cost.

Strollers & facilities: Exceptionally flat and accessible. Modern restrooms are available nearby. SmartBike kiosks rent bikes, including multi‑person options.

Pro tip: For more lawn time, try Tamar Park (Admiralty MTR) and Kowloon Park (Tsim Sha Tsui MTR).

A day trip to Lamma Island

For a total change of pace, reveal a side of Hong Kong that looks nothing like the city. Lamma Island is a quiet, car-free paradise just a short ferry ride from Central.

The main activity is the Family Trail, a flat, paved path connecting the two primary villages. The route passes peaceful beaches and leads to the famous seafood restaurants.

Best time (autumn): Mornings for cooler temps, weekday shoulders for quieter paths.

Getting there: Ferries depart Central Pier 4 to Yung Shue Wan or Sok Kwu Wan. Many families start in one village and finish in the other to avoid backtracking.

Price: Paid ferries. Trails and beaches are free.

Strollers & facilities: The main trail is paved. You'll need to carry strollers on and off the ferry.

Must‑eat: For classic seaside dining, check out Lamma Rainbow Seafood Restaurant in Sok Kwu Wan, the island's largest seafood restaurant. This venue is certified Muslim-friendly and excellent for families.

Hong Kong Science Museum

When you need an indoor activity that works for all ages, visit the Hong Kong Science Museum. This is an interactive experience, not a stuffy collection.

It features four floors with over 500 hands-on exhibits. The main feature is the huge, 22-meter Energy Machine, a chain-reaction marvel of lights and sound. It is the perfect indoor plan for any day.

Best time (autumn): Any day, Wednesdays are best for savings if the free‑entry policy applies.

Getting there: MTR Tsim Sha Tsui / East Tsim Sha Tsui area. You can take a short walk from Hung Hom as well.

Price: Children under four are free, while students receive concessions. Permanent galleries are free on Wednesdays.

Must‑see: Time your visit for an Energy Machine demonstration (runs at set times).

Kid logistics: Excellent family restrooms and baby care rooms.

The great outdoors: Unesco global geopark

Escape the city for a fascinating day trip into Hong Kong's geological history.

The Unesco Global Geopark in the Sai Kung area features a dramatic coastline, sea caves, and globally unique hexagonal rock columns formed millions of years ago.

It's a natural classroom that encourages adventure and discovery, offering various ways to explore the incredible scenery by boat or on foot.

Best time (autumn): Clear, cool autumn days offer the best visibility for boat trips and hiking.

Getting there: Start at Sai Kung Town Pier (bus or taxi from Hang Hau MTR). Here you can inquire about boat tours to the rock columns.

Must‑do: Take a sampan to Sharp Island (Kiu Tsui Chau). It's a quick trip for easy hiking, beach time, and exploring the famous rock pools at the tombolo (sand spit).

Price: Boat trips and sampans are paid separately, hiking the trails is free.

Kid logistics: The area is best suited for older kids (7+) who can manage uneven ground, or younger kids who are happy being carried. Sampans require careful boarding.

Quick travel hacks for parents

Money & transport: Grab an Octopus card (stored‑value) as soon as you land. It's tap‑and‑go across MTR, buses, trams, ferries, and in convenience stores. Child Octopus unlocks kids' concession fares where applicable.

Where to stay: Book hotels near an MTR station. Connecting rooms or aparthotels simplifies family logistics.

MTR with strollers: Follow the lift icon on station maps, that way you can avoid commuter peaks.

This article was first published in Wego.