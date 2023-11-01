'I didn't want mum's years of hard work to go to waste': Sisters take over 17-year-old Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant

After 17 years of running a restaurant, Kelly Soon felt it was time to call it a day.

The 59-year-old wanted to retire but there was the big question of: "What will happen to Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant?"

Her two daughters, Rachel Lim, 31, and Zara Lim, 26, had careers in banking and real estate respectively.

However, the sisters felt it would be a shame to lose the business their mum had painstakingly grown for close to two decades.

So earlier this year, Rachel and Zara became the second-generation owners of Kelly Jie Seafood, formerly known as Mellben Toa Payoh, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The restaurant had built a name for itself when it first started, drawing celebrity customers such as Stefanie Sun, Simon Yam and Ethan Ruan, according to Zaobao.

Knowing that her mum was close to calling it quits last year, Rachel took it upon herself to leave her position as a customer relationship manager at a bank to take over the restaurant.

She told Zaobao how she couldn't bear the thought of giving up on the business: "My mother was so tired that she wanted to just give the restaurant away to someone, but I couldn't bear to. I didn't want her years of hard work to go to waste.

"Fortunately, my sister, who is a real estate agent, agreed without hesitation to join me in managing the restaurant."

Whether it's installing air-conditioning, adding new dishes or providing the restaurant with a social media presence, the sisters weren't afraid to make changes to the business.

Their mum has even become the face of Kelly Jie Seafood online, making appearances in humorous skits on their social media pages.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Responsibilities between the new co-owners are clear, with one sister overseeing the marketing of the business while the other handles the operations.

Despite having another layer to their relationship as business partners, this has not caused any friction between the two sisters. In fact, it has brought them closer together now that they are working towards a common goal, Zaobao reported.

While Kelly still visits the restaurant on occasion, she expressed that she has let go of the business and is currently enjoying her retirement.

Speaking to Zaobao, Kelly described how heartened she was that her daughters wanted to take over the business.

But she had anticipated that her daughters would have different ideas about running a business as they come from a different generation.

While this undoubtedly led to some conflict, blood is still thicker than water, she said. Kelly shared that the pair have since "surpassed [her] expectations".

She added: "When it comes to the handover [of the business], it is not just the two of them who need to adapt. I too, have to learn to let go and accept the methods of the younger generation."

Address: 211 Lor 8 Toa Payoh, #01-11/15 Block 211, Singapore 310211

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 2.30pm, 4.30pm to 10.30pm

