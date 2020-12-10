Soak in the Christmas spirit at these markets and festivals in Singapore

Virtual Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

The annual event – that’s usually all sparkles IRL – is back for its seventh year virtually to bring the magic of Christmas to all.

This year, the Wonderland experience will take place online with interactive content, games galore for all ages, festive performances, and shopping all from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

With 3 membership options: Blitzen ($8), Comet ($15) and Rudolph ($25), you can sign up as a Christmas Wonderland member to unlock a host of exclusive benefits including access to the virtual world via mobile and desktop apps.

Also, stand a chance to win $50,000 in cash and prizes in the Great Christmas Wonderland Giveaway, and a limited-edition Christmas Wonderland plush bear* delivered directly to your home!

You know what else is cool? The Rudolph membership option allows your kiddos to have a private video chat session with Santa Claus! That’s pretty sweet. Check out the highlights here!

More information can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.

Till Dec 27, 2020

18 Marina Gardens Dr., 018953

A Universal Christmas

Universal Studios Singapore: A Universal Christmas is bringing the Christmas joy this year with its Merry Minions of Christmas! Join the fun-loving Minions, together with other favourite characters from the Universal world and have an unforgettable time.

Ticket prices are $66 for adults, $48 for children and $43 for seniors. For more details or to purchase your ticket, head here!

Till Jan 3, 2021

8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

Sparkling Christmas At Jewel

Sparkling Christmas at Jewel Changi Airport Now till 3 Jan 2021 from 6pm to 11pm Spending of $30 is required to enter... Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Nothing says Christmas like the sight of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree – especially one that’s 16 metres tall! The display will be at the Shiseido Forest Valley which will also be housing Santa’s Workshop, where you’ll find his helpers hard at work preparing for Christmas.

There will also be various photo spots at the Canopy Park so you’ll definitely get a good shot! Canopy Park pricing applies.

Till Jan 3, 2021

78 Airport Boulevard, 819666

Dino Wanderland @ Changi Airport T3

Dino Wanderland Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall 20 Nov to 3 Jan 2021 Mon to Fri: 3pm to 9pm Sat, Sun, PHs:... Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Changi Airport T3 is also bringing you Dino Wanderland – a display that lets you get up close and personal with nine life-like dinosaurs!

In order to snap a picture with these majestic dinosaurs, you’ll have to redeem one complimentary photo-taking pass with a minimum spend of $30 at participating outlets in public areas at T1, T3, T4 or Jewel Changi Airport. You can then purchase a photo-taking pass for $5.

More details can be found here. There’s even a Dino Kart and Dino Bounce activity @ Terminal 4 for the young ones!

Till Jan 3, 2021

Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall

SEAASON of Rediscovery

Making plans to rediscover Singapore? How about an immersive underwater adventure with the little ones at S.E.A.... Posted by Resorts World Sentosa on Monday, December 7, 2020

The S.E.A Aquarium has been transformed completely with specially designed light effects and fascinating soundscapes to bring you a whole new immersive experience. Experience new zones such as “Shipwrecked!”, or simply admire the dazzling new light displays.

The experience proves to be both stunning and educational – perfect for both you and your little ones. Tickets are $32 for adults, $28 for teenagers aged 13-17 and $23 for children aged 12 and below, as well as senior citizens. For more details or to purchase your tickets, head here.

Till Jan 5, 2021

8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269

Sentosa Fair

This year’s Sentosa Fair brings you a brand new theme and curated vendors for each week. From Dec 8 -12, 2020, the theme is Gifting, and from Dec 15 -17, 2020 it’s Events and Parties. You can find updates and more details here.

Till Dec 17, 2020

WTP, Kung Chong Rd., 159141

Discover the Nutcracker and the Whimsical Realms of Christmas at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES!

While it is a time of year for celebrations and revelry, it is also the season of giving. This festive season, join us... Posted by Capitol Singapore on Friday, December 4, 2020

Check out the multitude of workshops and shopping opportunities available! There will be over 40 specially curated dance, music and theatre workshops available exclusively at Capitol Theatre. Interested in crafts?

Personalise a leather good, make your own Christmas ornaments, decorate your own gingerbread man and more at the various workshops available. Gain a better understanding of meat roasting and baking techniques with the finest chefs from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore at the baking and meat roasting workshops.

You can also head to the Christmas Market at Capitol Singapore B1-34 for some last-minute shopping! More details on the various workshops can be found here.

Dec 25, 2020

13 Stamford Rd., 178905

TheAC Festive Wonderland

We are so happy that our TheAC-Festive Wonderland- pop up is now opened! come and discover amazing brands under one roof at 43 Tanjong Pagar!! Posted by Tara's World on Monday, November 2, 2020

Check out this festive pop-up which is selling clothes, accessories, jewellery and more, perfect for either some last-minute gift shopping or even for yourself! The pop-up will be at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road until Dec 31, 2020. More details can be found here.

Dec 31, 2020

43 Tanjong Pagar Rd.

Christmas Fair @ Cluny Court

Christmas Stores Level 2 Cluny Court More special Gifting and Decor items at good value from tiny earrings to giant inflatable Santa and Snowman. Posted by Cluny Court on Friday, December 4, 2020

Located on the second floor, Cluny Court has propped up a Christmas fair to bring in the holiday festivities! Until 31 December this year, the place will be filled with various brands (a.k.a. Santa’s Vendors) to cajole you into spending a buck or two for your holiday wishlist!

Till Dec 31, 2020

501 Bukit Timah Rd., 259760

Virtual 360° Orchard Road

For the first time, Christmas on A Great Street goes virtual. 'Drive' along the 3.1-kilometre Orchard Road stretch... Posted by Orchard Road on Thursday, November 12, 2020

For the first time, you can enjoy the dazzling display of street lights and decorations, both in-person and online. An all-new virtual 360° tour of Orchard Road with a user-controlled view takes you on a car drive in cyberspace down the 3.1 kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut, including Scotts Road. Experience it here!

Play Christmas games along the way to win exclusive prizes, take a photo with the Hitachi Virtual Photobooth and even download virtual backgrounds to make it even more Christmassy.

Till Jan 1, 2021

This article was first published in The Finder.