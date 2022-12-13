Soak up festive feels at these Christmas markets in Singapore

Christmas markets: The perfect place to pick up gingerbread cookies, to shop for Christmas gifts, and to immerse yourself in festive vibes. If visiting a Christmas market in Germany or New York is out of the cards this year, here are some you can enjoy right here in Singapore:

Public Garden: A tropical Christmas

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClySDErBIO0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Are quirky accessories, bags, and stationery supplies your jam? Then check out Public Garden, where independent makers from all over Asia will show off their wares. (Since it’ll take place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this is the perfect place to hunt down some last-minute stocking stuffers!)

Dec 24-25, 1pm-7pm

Suntec Convention Hall 405

Find out more here

Etsy Craftivist SG

At the Etsy Craftivist Christmas Market, you can attend workshops and buy gifts while supporting local makers! Bonus for bookworms: this year’s edition is a first-time collaboration with Bookfest @ Singapore.

Until Dec 18, 10am-10pm

Suntec Convention Centre Hall 401-406

Find out more here

Curbside Crafters’ Christmas Market

Curbside Crafters, which describes itself as a “curated lifestyle marketplace for crafters, entrepreneurs, and artists”, is holding a Christmas market that spans not one, but two levels filled with Christmas cards, hair accessories, stickers, and more.

730 North Bridge Road

Tuesdays to Saturdays throughout December, 12pm-6:30pm

Find out more here

Flor’s Christmas Market

“Not your usual Christmas market because there is nothing Christmassy about this market,” the Japanese patisserie joked on Instagram.

But hey, it’s the perfect place to buy Christmas gifts for your loved ones. Think high-quality Japanese knives (get these for the chef in your life!), pottery from Omelet Trees Studio, and even a letterbox for you to submit letters to the elderly.

Dec 17-18, 11am-6pm

Flor, 53 Upper East Coast Road

Mistletoe Alley at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland

This list wouldn’t be complete with Christmas Wonderland’s annual yuletide shopping extravaganza. This year’s edition includes Christmas Huts replete with home fragrances, winter-themed succulents, and even Umeshuya’s fruit liquor.

Until Jan 1, 2023

Find out more about timings and ticketings here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.