Thinking of being a socially conscious consumer but not sure how? Here's a good place to start

The concept of being a ‘socially conscious’ consumer is becoming more mainstream and many recognise the benefits and want to vote with their hearts and wallets.

However, a big stumbling block tends to be the lack of knowledge as to how and where to begin.

Held yearly from Dec 1-7, SG Cares Giving Week is a national movement that celebrates the spirit of giving and seeks to make giving part of our way of life.

It is a time when brands, non-profits, and people give and share their time, talent, treasure (or cash), and voice to support any cause they are passionate about in all ways, big or small.

With Christmas around the corner, now might be a good time to understand what ‘socially conscious’ means and we’ll begin to realise just how easy it is to become a socially conscious consumer.

With each mindful purchase from organisations that support the community, you can also benefit and empower our marginalised communities by going about your daily activities.

Still too daunting? Collaborate for Good, a go-to directory under NVPC’s Company of Good, can get you started.

Here are some brands and companies that can help you in your journey to becoming a more socially conscious consumer this festive season.

Spice up your love life with Pan Pacific Hotels Group x The Hidden Good

Need a bit of ambience for that first date? Club 5 at Parkroyal on Beach Road has got you covered. PHOTO: Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Tis’ the season for joy and maybe a little romance? Pan Pacific Hotels Group is collaborating with The Hidden Good to help spruce up your dating experience.

Those who’ve given dating apps a go would know that awkward silences are not unexpected. But what if you meet someone new with the knowledge that you both share a common passion?

That’s the core of Dating For Good, a community-building platform started by The Hidden Good. Dating For Good provides a unique dating experience by bringing together singles who share a similar passion for doing good.

Participants can choose from three swanky locations for their date:

Chuan by Nutmeg at Top of UOB Plaza

Club 5 at Parkroyal on Beach Road

Portman's Bar at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

Sip on signature cocktails and whiskies amidst lush greenery at Portman's Bar at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay. PHOTO: Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Whether it's having a drink while majestically perched on the 60th floor of UOB Plaza 1; munching on interesting bar bites with a local touch at Club 5 at Parkroyal on Beach Road; or enjoying an immersive garden experience at Portman’s Bar, there are options for everyone.

Conversational material on social causes will be provided so there’s no need to worry about breaking the ice.

A percentage of ticket sales will go to three charity partners that support persons with disabilities – Autism Resource Centre, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), and Extra•Ordinary People.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group will match dollar-for-dollar to contributions raised through Dating for Good.

Shop for good with Fairmarch

Want to do good from the comforts of your own home? Yes, please. PHOTO: Fairmarch

For a budding socially conscious consumer, Fairmarch is a great place to start.

The online marketplace has socially and environmentally responsible products aplenty, empowering businesses with a socially driven mission.

For the first time, ISCA, together with the 4 Bazaar Sponsors (Deloitte SG, EY SG, KPMG in Singapore, PwC SG) and 14 Outreach Partners from the accounting firms, have joined forces to launch the “Counting-on-you” Giving Bazaar, hosted on Fairmarch.

If you're looking to stock up on pencil cases or sling bags, check out Soristic. PHOTO: Soristic

Other brands partnering with Fairmarch include Soristic, a social impact consultancy, who have designed and curated pencil cases, pouches, and bags with messages that remind us to support a sustainable and inclusive community as we enter the new year.

Be quick though as the items will only be available from Nov 25 till early Jan 2022.

50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to non-profits and ground-up initiatives supporting migrant workers, differently-abled persons, and persons in our community with mental health conditions.

Not sure how to be more socially conscious? This might get the juices flowing. PHOTO: Juice Stories

Also, keep a lookout for Juice Stories’ Christmas bundle set which is sure to keep you and your loved ones’ health in check this festive season.

Juice Stories supports inclusive hiring and employs staff from the special-needs spectrum. With each purchase, you are also contributing towards their training and future.

Play and shop while spreading joy on Shopee

Begin your socially conscious journey with a simple Shopee game. PHOTO: Shopee

Games on Shopee are addictive enough as is but it seems like they’ve outdone themselves with #ShopeeGivesBack x Shopee Farm.

Their cause is environmental and the premise is simple. Plant a tree on Shopee, plant a tree for Singapore. Redeem a Charity seed on Shopee farm for 10 Shopee coins to donate 10 cents to Garden City Fund.

With that, users stand a chance to win Shopee coins, Shopee category vouchers, and $50 Shopee vouchers. Redeem and plant seeds from Dec 1-16. Do note that the seeds must be harvested by Dec 25 to redeem a prize.

Shopee will donate the equivalent of Shopee coins donated to Garden City Fund, meaning that Shopee will chip in with $1 for every 100 Shopee coins donated.

2021 has been a tough year for many and with a conscious purpose in our daily activities, we can also empower another and spread some joy this Christmas season.

Visit companyofgood.sg/collaborate to discover ways to do good as part of daily life.

