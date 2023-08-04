Soft power! Ora Good Cat charms its way into Singapore

Cycle & Carriage Singapore, today announced the launch of the much-anticipated ORA Good Cat 03 Electric hatchback. Priced at $161,999*, inclusive of COE, the Good Cat 03 is the first car from the ORA lineup to arrive in Singapore.

Speaking from the new ORA showroom at 239, Alexandra Road, Multi-Franchise Marketing at Cycle & Carriage, Junn Chia had also confirmed a second product offering to arrive by next year, but stopped short of naming the model. ORA, which is part of the Great Wall Motors umbrella, currently produces another two models in its global lineup; which are the Ballet Cat and Lightning Cat.

Ms. Chia also mentioned that the ORA specially specced the Good Cat 03 for the Singapore market. The electric motor is rated at 105kW, so the Good Cat lands on its legs in the "Good" Cat A COE; where the power cap for the said COE is pegged at 110kW (150hp). Equipped with a 63kWh battery, ORA claims, the Good Cat Electric is able to deliver a range of up to 420km, on a single charge.

Adding to a more seamless driving experience, the cat-eye-inspired intelligent LED headlamp system features automated high-beams, which activate and deactivate, according to different driving conditions. It also comes equipped with ring-shaped DRLs for improved day driving safety.

The hatchback's Intelligent Cruise Control, also comes with Cornering Assistance, which enables it to follow vehicles in-front around turns. And beyond Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist features which are now commonplace, the Cat also boasts Intelligent Evade, which helps steer away from potential hazards — a feature which is unavailable in any EVs in its class.

The Auto parking system is also standard equipment, offering three parking modes, which is a rarity in its class. The system is able to automatically park the car in parallel, perpendicular and diagonal nose-in parking lots. Further enhancing driving convenience, a 360-degree View Camera with transparent chassis, helps to monitor blind areas.

Like many cars today, the Cat is also fitted with Forward Collision Warning with Braking Assist. However, ORA says that their system is smart enough to also detect pedestrians and cyclists - warning the driver of potential collisions, and even applying the brakes to mitigate any accidents.

The Good Cat's interior equipment is arguably the best-in-class. The front seats are both ventilated, and are equipped with a massage function. It also has a Welcome Seat function, which makes for easier entry into the vehicle for the driver, before returning to the desired position. The checklist of creature spoils include 10.25-inch infotainment, a wireless mobile charging pad, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

"Based on a recent market research we have done, a substantial 67 per cent of existing petrol vehicle car owners indicated that they will likely sell their current ride by 2025, of which half of them are considering switching to an EV or a hybrid car.

This marks a positive outlook for us with a large proportion of local drivers going for greener options in the very near future. We are thrilled to introduce the ORA Good Cat 03 Electric into the Singapore market and we look forward to unveiling more sustainable options in partnership with GWM as we embrace the electric revolution together," said Mr Wilfrid Foo, Managing Director — Direct Motor Interests, Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, Vice President of Marketing for Asean of Great Wall Motor added, "GWM is a global intelligent technology company with 32 years of automotive manufacturing experience, and a rising brand among Chinese automotive brands in the global market.

We are confident that the stylish design, remarkable performance, and advanced features of the ORA Good Cat 03 Electric will captivate Singaporean drivers like it did in other parts of the region such as Thailand and Malaysia. This launch represents our commitment to driving the global transition towards greener transportation, and we extend our gratitude to Cycle & Carriage Singapore for their partnership in this exciting venture."

The ORA Good Cat is available now at Cycle & Carriage Singapore, and is offered in five exterior and six interior colour treatments to choose from.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.