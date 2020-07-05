Soft, stretchy yoga leggings we're hot about right now

Really, these comfy, quality leggings will elevate your practice
Don't you hate it when you're lying on your back during yoga and your legging's zip pokes you? Or when you're trying to stretch and the fabric doesn't give?
We've handpicked the softest, stretchiest and most unobtrusive leggings that will give you a leg up in your yoga flows.
Under Armour Women's UA Meridian Crop ($79)
Where to buy: Online
Made from Under Armour's softest and most comfortable fabric yet, these sweat-wicking tights are indeed soft, smooth and stretchy as we'd expect, giving gentle support without the stiff squeeze of compression.
The high-rise waistband will stay put no matter how you bend and twist. Big plus: There are two side pockets deep enough to hold your phone, cards and whatever else you've got.
Xxiv Active Muse Seamless Leggings (US$59) (S$80)
Where to buy: Online
This delicate legging is perfect for yoga as it is seamless and high-waisted. The mesh panelling on the front and back gusset will keep you ventilated and camel-toe free.
Lorna Jane New Amy 7/8 Tight ($111)
Where to buy: Online
Lorna Jane's best-selling Amy Tight are made to feel weightless and buttery soft. It provides amazing fit and functionality, including a discreet pocket for your valuables.
Available in black, green, pink and copper.
Puma Studio Porcelain Full Tight ($119)
Where to buy: Online or in-store
Puma's new Studio Collection focuses on freedom of movement, luxe fabrics, lightweight breathability, and high-waisted silhouettes that give you the flexibility to move through all your poses.
Adidas Believe This 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights ($90)
Where to buy: Online or in-store
These leggings are a classic for a reason - they're flattering, figure-hugging and give you the freedom of movement.
Gymshark Studio Leggings (USD55) (S$75)
Where to buy: Online
Feel free to move in every direction with these soft leggings. With a high-rise fit and seamless design, you will be able to stretch to your heart's content.
Available in black, berry, blush and blue.
Kydra Freedom Leggings ($82)
Where to buy: Online
These leggings have a four-way stretch leggings and seamless leg openings that were designed with practicality in mind. It even comes with two side pockets that are good enough to hold your phone, cards and keys.
Available in black and light blue.
Do You Even Stretch-Lite Leggings (USD78) (S$107)
Where to buy: Online
The soft, lightweight, four-way stretch blended fabric is woven to provide maximum flexibility and breathability.
Available in black, purple and pink.
Outfyt Sage Leggings ($110)
Where to buy: Online or in-store
These ankle-length leggings are super high-waisted to elongate your legs and the absence of front seams means you won't ever get the dreaded camel toe.
Most of their customers can't believe that the silky soft fabric is made from fishing nets and fabric scraps!
Flexi Lexi My Tweet-Heart Flexi Pants (USD95) (S$130)
Where to buy: Online
These pants are perfect for yoga, pilates, dance, active sports and water sports. People love the brand for featuring fun prints without compromising on quality.
Vivre Activewear Radiate High-Rise Performance Tights ($62)
Where to buy: Online or in-store
These leggings prove that you can get something stretchy, squat-proof and sweat-absorbent at an affordable price. We love that it's a local brand too!
These leggings come in 15 different colours so you'll never be bored with your legging collection again.
This article was first published in Shape.