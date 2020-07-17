Sold out in minutes: Buyers already hunting for $140 Drea Chong X Superga shoes on Carousell

It is social media influencer Andrea Chong's third and largest collection yet with Italian sneaker brand Superga, but that hasn't stopped one of the two designs from selling out in just a few minutes on the brand's Singapore site.

The collection was made available to the public at 10am today (July 17), and by 10.04am, the slingback shoes were all sold out. Each pair retails at $139.90.

The entire collection also sold out on Superga Malaysia site in the same period of time too.

Perhaps it shouldn't be that big of a surprise as her first two collections over the last two years saw similar success, despite the current state of the economy. We guess the heart wants what the heart wants.

The designs in the Drea Chong X Superga Essentials collection are rather unique though and quite different from the usual designs that the brand carries.

Both designs in the collection feature three eyelet holes for laces (there are usually five to six) and one of them incorporates a unique slingback that is more commonly seen in sandals rather than sneakers.

The hues that have been chosen are also not colours that you'll typically find on your footwear. There are two neutral shades — cream and nude, and a pale, pastel green, and the colour of the season, lilac.

Many disappointed netizens have already taken to the brand's Instagram account to express their displeasure at how quickly the shoes were not available. There are also pleas for a restock of the collection.

Others have turned to Carousell to look for their desired pair, with one person offering as much as $300, more than twice the original price of the shoes.

Some are also playing the "looking to buy for wife" card to get the design and size they are looking for. And as to be expected, enterprising individuals who managed to check out fast enough, are offering their loot at higher prices.

So what's a girl to do if you're a bit late to the game, and have fallen in love with the shoes you see?

At the time of writing, there are still some colours of the ballerina design available. Or you just might luck out as Chong has stated on her Instagram Story that the brand is "hearing you guys on the request for a restock" and "will update with more information when we can". Fingers crossed?

