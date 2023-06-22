Solving the MRT puzzle: Netizens bustling with excitement over 1,000-piece themed jigsaw

The public train system in Singapore have come a long way, starting with just five stations in 1987 to more than 140 stations across six MRT lines currently.

Despite the occasional disruptions, Singaporeans have proven that they retain a soft spot for our beloved MRT trains.

Earlier this month, Singaporeans flocked to Tuas at 7am to be among the first to board the new Alstom Movia R151 model train, which runs on the East-West Line.

And now netizens are excited over a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Though it's not just any ordinary puzzle.

LTA took to its TikTok account to share said puzzle on June 16.

The video starts with a prompt: "Ready for a challenge", before a flurry of individual puzzle pieces are pieced together to form the Singapore's MRT map.

The video starts with a prompt: "Ready for a challenge", before a flurry of individual puzzle pieces are pieced together to form the Singapore's MRT map.

The map showcases all the train stations from the East-West Line, North East Line, North-South Line, Circle Line, Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, Bukit Panjang LRT and Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

The puzzle is available on Shopee and retails for only $25.

Netizens' reactions

So far, the TikTok video garnered more than 119,000 views. The comments section was filled with netizens all wanting a piece of the puzzle - no pun intended.

Some netizens were quick to point out that the puzzle probably needs an update since there are still two more new train lines that will be launched over the next few years such as the Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.

While some netizens were more focused on the potential difficulty in completing the 1,000-piece puzzle.

More MRT merch

It doesn't stop there. LTA has more MRT-themed collectibles on Shopee and Lazada.

You can up your style game with the black tote bag ($18) embellished with the MRT map. Complement it with the MRT map laptop sleeve ($22) which is beautifully illustrated with iconic Singapore landmarks.

Or why not build our own MRT station? The Building Blocks - Thomson-East Coast Line ($40) set comes with 617 plastic brick pieces to build your own train, platform fare gate and track.

All these merch will for sure add up and leave a hole in your wallet. So why not start with the TEL Train Coin Bank ($10), and save up for the rest of the MRT-themed items.

