Some men with HIV may mistakenly believe they're not contagious

PHOTO: Pexels
Reuters

Most men with HIV know whether they have enough of the virus in their blood to make them contagious, but a new study suggests one in five may mistakenly think they can't spread the virus even when they can.

For the study, researchers examined survey data from 314 HIV-positive men who have sex with men and were in relationships with HIV-negative partners.

Participants got blood tests to see if they had undetectable viral levels: so little virus in their blood that it can't be found in lab tests or transmitted to partners.

When asked, 72.5 per cent of men accurately reported whether they were virally suppressed, with HIV at undetectable levels, or not.

Most men who knew their status, 62.5 per cent of the participants, said they were virally suppressed and this was confirmed by blood tests done as part of the study.

Another 10 per cent of men had lab work confirming their self-report that they were not virally suppressed, and were therefore contagious.

But one in five men said they were virally suppressed and had blood tests showing this wasn't true.

Another 7.5 per cent of men said they were contagious, but based on lab tests done during the study, they were not.

These results suggest some HIV-positive men may not fully understand the public health message that "undetectable equals untransmittable," or U=U, said lead study author Rob Stephenson of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"U=U is a major advance in prevention science," Stephenson said by email. "We know it works - virally suppressed men will not transmit HIV - but for U=U to work requires men to (know) whether they are virally suppressed."

Men in the study who mistakenly said they were virally suppressed might not be intentionally lying, Stephenson added.

Instead, they might not understand that viral levels change over time or that previous test results may not reflect their current status.

"A doctor may have told you six months ago that you were virally suppressed and you hold this as a static truth," Stephenson said.

Although there's no cure for HIV, the virus can become undetectable when there are too few copies of it in the blood to show up on standard blood tests.

But copies can multiply if people stop taking antiviral medications.

Nearly every man in the study said he was taking antiviral drugs that can help prevent full-blown AIDS and also help lower viral levels to the point where the virus is not transmissable.

Most of the men had also seen an HIV provider in the past year, the study found. But almost half of them didn't take their medicines consistently.

"There may be a lack of education as to how viral load can change, particularly if antiretrovirals are missed," Stephenson said.

Beyond its small size, limitations of the study include a lack of blood tests over time to help measure how consistently men took antivirals, the study team notes.

Still, the results suggest that better education may help prevent the spread of HIV among men who have sex with men, said Julia Marcusa, a researcher at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute in Boston, who wasn't involved in the study.

"For U=U to work as an HIV prevention strategy, people living with HIV need to have an up-to-date understanding of their viral suppression status," Marcus said by email.

To get this, patients need regular checkups with HIV specialists, and providers need to make sure men understand that U=U is 100 per cent effective at preventing transmission to partners, regardless of condom use, as long as men really do have viral loads too low to find with blood tests, Marcus said.

"Regular medical visits with viral load testing are critical but not enough on their own," Marcus added.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing Aids/HIV

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
7 fun party games to play on your phones during Chinese New Year gatherings
7 fun party games to play on your phones during Chinese New Year gatherings
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES