Some men with HIV may mistakenly believe they're not contagious

Most men with HIV know whether they have enough of the virus in their blood to make them contagious, but a new study suggests one in five may mistakenly think they can't spread the virus even when they can.

For the study, researchers examined survey data from 314 HIV-positive men who have sex with men and were in relationships with HIV-negative partners.

Participants got blood tests to see if they had undetectable viral levels: so little virus in their blood that it can't be found in lab tests or transmitted to partners.

When asked, 72.5 per cent of men accurately reported whether they were virally suppressed, with HIV at undetectable levels, or not.

Most men who knew their status, 62.5 per cent of the participants, said they were virally suppressed and this was confirmed by blood tests done as part of the study.

Another 10 per cent of men had lab work confirming their self-report that they were not virally suppressed, and were therefore contagious.

But one in five men said they were virally suppressed and had blood tests showing this wasn't true.

Another 7.5 per cent of men said they were contagious, but based on lab tests done during the study, they were not.

These results suggest some HIV-positive men may not fully understand the public health message that "undetectable equals untransmittable," or U=U, said lead study author Rob Stephenson of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.