'Some people don't deserve kids': Why this video of a baby has sparked outrage

Let’s admit it, managing a baby is not an easy task! Let alone when you are out and about with them by yourself. The onus of juggling between caring for your baby and managing everything else falls on you and faltering isn’t an option.

Or at least for some parents.

But one mum proved otherwise and recently came under fire for her sheer ‘carelessness’ towards her baby.

Mum ridiculed for placing her handbag on her sleeping baby

A TikToker named Letitia Joy, shared a clip captioned “Some people don’t deserve kids”. While it may seem harsh, the woman had a point to make!

The video shows a young baby asleep inside a pram, while his mum is seen getting her hair done at a salon. However, this is not what bothered netizens.

What irked most of them was a large designer handbag that was seen placed on top of the baby. Yes, you read that right!

In fact, if you look at the clip closely, you can only see the baby’s tiny feet peeking from the bottom. The undercarriage of the pram, on the other hand was empty.

Viewers were left wondering how a mum could prioritise her handbag over her newborn.

'Show her sorry face'

The clip racked up more than 5.7 million views and users were infuriated with her behaviour. One person commented, “That’s so sad,” while another said, “Show her sorry face.”

People even commented to say that for this mum, her bag was more important than her own baby.

This particular incident also highlighted the importance of safe sleeping practices for babies and how they can unknowingly be ignored.

Even while a baby is asleep in a pram, care needs to be taken to avoid the dangers of choking and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

9 safe sleeping practices for babies

PHOTO: Pexels

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 3,500 sleep-related deaths among US babies each year. But these can be prevented if all parents and guardians followed safe sleeping practices for babies.

You should always put your baby to sleep on their back on a flat, firm surface, like in a crib.

Avoid using sleep positioners like nests or pillows. They can cause your baby to choke.

While it is recommended to share a room with your baby for the first six to 12 months, try to put your baby to sleep in his or her own crib or bassinet.

Always keep any toys, soft objects, loose beddings out of your baby’s crib.

Keep your baby’s face and head uncovered.

Make sure to remove hanging window cords or any kind of electrical wires from near your baby’s cot. They can get tangled in them and/or end up choking on them.

Set the room at a comfortable temperature and make sure they are dressed comfortably in breathable fabrics.

Get a proper crib for your baby. Don’t try to fix a crib that has broken or many missing parts.

You can give your baby a pacifier. However, if your baby is not comfortable taking the pacifier, don’t force it. There is no need to worry if the pacifier falls out of your baby’s mouth during sleep. However, never hang the pacifier around your baby’s neck or attach the pacifier to your baby’s clothing.

While adhering to safe sleeping practices for babies, do follow a regular bedtime routine with your child. It will help them understand their body clock better.

Remember to be vigilant and ensure that you baby is able to get a safe and comfortable sleep.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.