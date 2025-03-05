Something's brewing: Blue Bottle Coffee to open cafe at Raffles City, its first in Southeast Asia

Coffee enthusiasts in Singapore have something exciting to look forward to.

Blue Bottle Coffee is set to open its first cafe here in early 2025, the speciality coffee brand announced on Wednesday (March 5). No official date has been revealed.

Located at Lumine Singapore, a department store in Raffles City Shopping Centre, it is set to be Blue Bottle Coffee's first cafe in Southeast Asia.

For coffee aficionados, this isn't exactly a new arrival to the local coffee scene.

Last August, the American brand entered the Singapore market with a flagship retail store and exhibition space.

Back then, it focused on selling instant coffee and merchandise.

With this upcoming launch, Blue Bottle Coffee will be able to offer customers the complete brand experience.

However, at the time of writing, the cafe's menu details have yet to be released.

Describing itself as a "destination for coffee lovers", Blue Bottle Coffee is expected to offer a seasonally curated espresso menu for its customers.

Based on their official Instagram page, it is also likely that the upcoming Singapore flagship outlet will be offering light bites such as Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake or Candied Orange Scone.

Humble beginnings

Founded in Oakland, California in 2002, Blue Bottle Coffee started as a small coffee cart.

The brand has since grown into a global name with outlets across the US, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and now Singapore.

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #01-01 Raffles City, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: To be announced

amierul@asiaone.com