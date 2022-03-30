I spent the day with Sonic The Hedgehog at West Mall - here’s what we did

Being a Westie for more than half my life, West Mall has a special place in my heart.

With a good variety of shops, it's been a one-stop destination for my weekly errand runs and retail therapy needs for years.

And if you're at West Mall on March 31, you're in luck: Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is finally released in cinemas.

Truly excited for Sonic The Hedgehog 2! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

From now till April 24, West Mall is making our shopping experiences even better with a slew of exciting promotions and activities in conjunction with the release of the new movie.

Follow along as I spend the day with Sonic The Hedgehog around West Mall to find the best deals.

Redeem exclusive premiums, shopping vouchers and movie combo deals by simply spending $80 at West Mall in two same-day receipts to snag the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 tote bag and a $10 shopping voucher*.

Spend $120 in three same-day receipts and you can redeem the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 tumbler, a pair of movie tickets and a F&B combo*.

For those of you who are keen to meet Sonic and his sidekick, Tails, in the flesh, you'd be thrilled to know that there will be exclusive meet & greet sessions with the characters from the movie.

Meet Sonic and Tails in the flesh at West Mall. PHOTO: West Mall

To snag yourself a meet & greet photo pass, check out West Mall's Facebook and Instagram regularly for updates on a secret code. Do note that there are limited photo passes available for sessions on April 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 2pm, so do get yours before they're all snatched up!

Another reason to stay tuned to West Mall's Facebook: there's weekly contests where 20 winners stand a chance to win shopping vouchers worth $50.

And that's not all - from March 30 to April 3, West Mall will also be giving away 20 F&B coupons for a treat from Yole to AsiaOne readers. To redeem this, all you have to do is flash this article and mention the secret cheat code 'ZOOMTOWESTMALL' to the customer service officers on level 3.

Redeem your sweet treat at Yole! PHOTO: West Mall

So, are you curious about what other exciting deals I snagged while I spent a day at West Mall? Read on to find out!

Tech deals galore at Popular

Doesn't my Microsoft Wireless Mobile 1850 mouse match my Sonic The Hedgehog tote? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Since I'm splitting my time working at home and at the office, I had to get a new mouse for my desktop. I popped by Popular bookstore, and to my surprise they had so many good deals going on!

Here's what I got: a Microsoft Wireless Mobile 1850 mouse in electric blue, which is going for $19.90 (U.P. $21.90). These also come in a plethora of colours like red and hot pink! Promotion ends on Dec 31.

Snag a great discount for Apple products at Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman really has everything, including this iPad in the prettiest blue, just like Sonic The Hedgehog! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Apart from a wireless mouse, I also needed a new tablet for work and thankfully, West Mall has a huge Harvey Norman for me to check out the latest tablets in the market.

As luck would have it, they are currently having a 12 per cent discount on the Apple iPad Air Gen Four, while stocks last. It even came in a gorgeous shade of blue, just like Sonic The Hedgehog!

And Harvey Norman doesn't just have tablets and laptops — I found myself distracted by their extensive range of gadgets, including Smeg's luxury Italian kitchenware that comes in the prettiest shades! I guess I'll be coming back here pretty soon.

Surprise find at Tom & Stefanie

Didn't expect to find this here. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

I had randomly strolled into family department store Tom & Stefanie to do some window shopping and ended up discovering a surprise find - BTS merchandise!

At the toy section, there was an entire shelf dedicated to the boyband's BT21 plushies. Of course, I had to pick up a Koya doll ($29.90) — I just couldn't resist it.

Apart from BTS plushies, the massive department store also sells a range of children's, men's and women's apparel as well as baby products, accessories and other family-friendly products.

Interested in winning $50 vouchers from Popular and Tom & Stefanie? 10 lucky winners can do so through a colouring contest! Just pick up a form from the customer service counter at level 3 or download the form from West Mall's Facebook page and you may just be one of the lucky ones.

Stand to win these vouchers at West Mall. PHOTO: West Mall

Premium treats for less at Pet Lovers Centre

Looking for food for my hungry fur kid. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

My cat polished off his treats in a flash this week, so being the responsible cat mother that I am, I visited Pet Lovers Centre for a quick restock.

The West Mall outlet offers a wide range of pet merchandise, including various accessories and necessities.

Healthy treats galore for your pets! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

I managed to snag some healthy treats that are made from 90 per cent free-range New Zealand meat, organs and seafood. They had two options to choose from - Jerky Bits and Curated Cuts - I got them both.

The best part was that Pet Lovers Centre is currently letting these treats go at 30 per cent off (U.P. $14), while stocks last.

Sonic would definitely approve of these treats that power up your fur babies' health.

Sweet treats aplenty at Twelve Cupcakes

Sonic would approve of this sweet treat and this tumbler! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

All the shopping was making me feel peckish, so I decided to grab a quick bite from Twelve Cupcakes in between my errands.

Hoping to satisfy my sweet tooth, I got myself some mini cupcakes ($14.80 for a box of six) which came in intriguing flavours like Magical Rainbow, Oozy Choc Pearl and Nutella Cheesecake.

Play dress up at Iora and Sora

I'm planning on wearing this to the office next week. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Since we are gradually spending more time in the office, I wanted to give my wardrobe a little revamp.

Offering a selection of chic yet pocket-friendly products, Iora is a great place to snag some cute, versatile outfits.

While there, I picked up two blouses that featured pretty ribbon detailing. These cost just $29 for two (U.P. $19 for one), making them an absolute steal!

Apart from apparel, Iora's sister brand, Sora, specialises in accessories and I was spoilt for choice by their range of bags and purses. You'll definitely be able to find something here that'll complete your outfit.

Ready for a speedy bonanza? Check out all the promotions and deals at West Mall by picking up a copy of their mailer at the customer service counter on level 3.

