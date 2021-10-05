Soon-to-be dad DJ Gerald Koh thinks he'll be a 'pretty chill' parent

Being a first-time parent can make you feel many emotions at once. While you're excited to finally meet your precious little one, there's also a sense of uncertainty that can make anybody nervous.

Soon-to-be dad and 987FM DJ, Gerald Koh, says he is no different.

After getting married in 2019, Gerald Koh and his wife Thia Zhi Xin have finally revealed that they are expecting their first child together in November.

The MediaCorp Radio DJ opened up to theAsianparent about what he is looking forward to as a new father, and the concerns he has about becoming a first-time parent.

Soon-to-be dad Gerald Koh thinks he would be a "pretty chill" father

987FM DJ Gerald Koh shares both his excitement and worries about being a first-time dad. PHOTO: Gerald Koh

When asked what excites him the most about becoming a father, Gerald Koh says that he is looking forward to the "many firsts" of his daughter.

The dad-to-be also expresses that he would love to be present, "witnessing all those moments and capturing them on camera!"

A chill dad and a close friend

As for the type of parent he expects to become, Gerald Koh thinks he would be a "pretty chill" dad. He says, "I should be quite a fun dad, always wanting to head out for mini trips!"

Koh adds that he'd also really want to be his daughter's friend. He shares, "I want her to tell me about her first date, how to impress her crush, and also who she cannot stand in class."

"I mean, ok, I won't support anything negative, but let's be real[,] there is always someone we cannot stand in any setting. I want to know all! I hope I'm not starting myself on the wrong foot here," he adds.

While he is excited to go on cafe dates and picnics, Koh humorously adds that he won't be looking forward to the credit card bills.

Baby shopping is just as fun as it sounds

Speaking of credit card bills, the DJ also shared his excitement about shopping for baby items. Koh reveals that the couple have been shopping even before they got to know their child's gender.

"We've been busying ourselves with mini projects like shifting out a whole entire room of furniture to make way for the nursery, and then building it with baby furniture as well as creating our little baby journey video so that she will be able to watch when she's a lot older," says Koh.

Worries and concerns about being a parent

PHOTO: Gerald Koh

In Koh's opinion, whether you're a first-time parent or not, you can't really fathom what to do at every stage of a child's early years.

"Every child is different and there is no way you can have a perfect rule book for parenting. So I'm going to take it as it comes.

"And with my wife, to also be open with each other and discuss about how we would prefer things to be done for our child," he says.

Regarding his wife's pregnancy, Koh tells theAsianparent that they have been pretty fortunate to have not experienced any "morning sickness or major lethargy."

He continues to share, "We've both been rather positive about things and are just excited to meet the little one! I think the shopping therapy worked wonders. We bought so [many] baby things I think we can give Mothercare a run for their money."

Looking into the future as both a DJ and a father

PHOTO: Gerald Koh

In these past few months, DJ Gerald Koh and his wife have come to realise that "it could really be quite taxing on young or lower-income parents when it comes to having a baby."

"We're so excited to be doing something for a listener who needs some help in getting their basic nursery essentials. So we are pooling money together to provide a fully functional nursery to someone who is finding it quite difficult during this tough time! I can't wait for that to happen!" exclaims the DJ of 987FM.

We asked him how he'd feel if his daughter grew up wanting to become a DJ herself. To which he responds, "I would be supportive of my child for anything that she is interested in, as long as I can sense a certain amount of passion invested in it."

"I love every single day of my job since I started it 13 years ago! So why not? But no one should ever get into a job for the money," says Koh, adding, "Unless it is really a lot of money. Ok I'm kidding haha! But yes."

As for any advice he has for his little one, Koh says, "I guess my advice would be that she should find ways to get what she wants, and know that her mummy and daddy are always there to give her that extra nudge and a listening ear."

This article was first published in theAsianparent.