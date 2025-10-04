Sorry, but using your SG Culture Pass or CDC vouchers on a first date signals that you're a cheapo

I love a good deal. I'm the kind of person who scans my Fairprice membership at the supermarket and checks ShopBack before buying anything online.

But there's a difference between being smart with your money and… well, looking like a cheapo. I'm going to say something that might ruffle a few feathers: using your SG Culture Pass or SG60 vouchers on a first date definitely feels like you're a cheapo.

Wait, before you start with the keyboard warrior comments, hear me out.

First dates = first impressions

I've been on many bad first dates in the past. And what I've learnt is that first impressions truly matter. You want to show someone you're interested in them, not just here "for a good time" swiping right in real life.

It doesn't have to be an extravagant five course meal at Marina Bay Sands, but it should at least feel like you put some thought into it.

Just imagine this: I meet you for the first time, we sit down at a heartlands cafe, and when the bill comes, you smile and say, "Wah, heng ah can use my SG60 voucher here." Immediately, I'm like "huh?".

Because instead of thinking about how cute you looked across the table, I'm now wondering why you couldn't even spend a little bit of your own cash on our very first date.

Because real connections are supposed to be priceless — but you just put a price tag on our interaction by being reluctant to spend any money.

It's giving platonic energy

Don't get me wrong ok — I'm all for maximising the value of your gahmen vouchers. The SG60 vouchers are great for casual meals with friends or treating your parents to a meal at the coffeeshop down the road. But first date material? Nah.

For starters, most of the eligible eateries don't exactly scream date night. They're more of the "grab a quick bite after work" vibe or where you meet your friends to complain about life. Which, again, is totally fine… if we're already exclusive.

If you're my boyfriend and you want to use the vouchers to cover dinner, I'd be delighted. But on a first date? I don't want to feel like the government is sponsoring my love life.

The SG Culture Pass trap

And then there's the SG Culture Pass. I love it — I think it's a fantastic initiative that makes it easier to enjoy local theatre and indie performances without worrying about ticket prices.

Here's the thing though. If you invite me to a play or an exhibition, I'm already thinking, "Wow, thoughtful choice. This person values experiences."

But the second you whip out your phone to pay using your Culture Pass credits, all that thoughtfulness goes out the window. Suddenly, it doesn't feel like you brought me there because you wanted to share something meaningful. It feels like you brought me because it was free.

When vouchers actually make sense

There is a time when using these vouchers can be a plus point in my book. Fast forward a few months into dating — we're comfortable enough to wear T-shirts around each other, we've seen each other's messy hair, and we're no longer pretending to only eat salads. That's when vouchers become like a fun game of unlocking life hacks.

Picture this: it's a lazy Sunday, and we decide to check out a quirky theatre performance using your Culture Pass credits. Afterwards, we grab dinner at a heartland cafe using my SG60 vouchers.

That's cute. That's thoughtful. But you only earn the right to do that when we're in our comfy, couple-y phase. Not on the very first date when we're supposed to be the best versions of ourselves.

Final thoughts

So here's my two cents: save your SG60 vouchers for your family or your makan kakis. Use your SG Culture Pass to explore the arts scene with someone you're already dating. But if you're trying to woo me from the get-go? At least pretend like you want to spend actual money on me.

Because nothing kills romance faster than the words: "Don't worry lah babe, it's free."

[[nid:723062]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.