Sotong game? Experience Squid Game with a local twist at this hotel staycay - and other ways to get in on the hype

Ever since its premiere in September, K-drama thriller Squid Game, which features a group of participants playing deadly games, has been dominating our screens and feeds, and sparking all manners of memes.

That's not all - businesses have been quick to hop on the trend, too.

From trying your hand at the honeycomb challenge to playing a virtual game of Red Light, Green Light, here's where you can get in on the hype.

A Squid Game staycay at Goodwood Park Hotel

Together with travel platform KKDay, Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore has unveiled what it bills the first Squid Game-themed staycation - with its own local twist.

Called the Sotong Game Staycation, you'll be up close with the Red Light, Green Light doll, have a taste of dalgona candy, and even features outfits inspired by the Netflix series, alongside a night's stay in Deluxe Mayfair Room (room only) for two persons.

And of course, for the daring folks, there's a pair of entrance tickets to the Sotong Game Challenge at Tudor Courtyard with five old-school Singaporean game stations.

There's no 45.6 billion won (S$52.3 million) to be given away, but you could walk away with a three-course steak dinner for two, or better - the grand prize of one million Grab Rewards points.

Visit its website for more information.

Make Squid Game-themed ang ku kueh

Love homemade ang ku kueh? You can learn how to make your own and in the shape of Squid Game's masked guards, too.

Ji Xiang Confectionery has rolled out new classes during which you will be taught how to make the kuehs freehand, including how to wrap, mould and fill them.

All equipment will be provided too, from the necessary ingredients down to the boxes you can use to bring home your adorable creations.

This is an advanced class, and Ji Xiang Confectionery recommends taking its introductory class first if you're a novice.

Classes are priced from $125 for a weekday workshop and $130 for a weekend workshop for the first participant. Subsequent participants in the same group will be charged $85 for weekday workshops and $90 for weekend workshops.

Visit its website to book a class.

Cut out your own honeycomb candy at Brown Butter Cafe

In the show, the participants are given delicate honeycomb candy, with which they have to carve out various shapes without breaking the candy. And they have to do it within a time frame, or face death.

And Brown Butter Cafe is doling out the same challenge - just without deadly bullets involved.

Visitors can choose from either a circle, star, or heart to cut out. Do it in under two minutes and you'll get a prize card, with prizes spanning from a free latte to cheesecake.

And now, it seems to have handed out the ultimate challenge of cutting out multiple shapes at once, with more details to be revealed.

Brown Butter Cafe is at #01-18/19, Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road, Singapore 238884.

Have the young ones dressed in adorable Squid Game outfits

Love getting the kiddos dressed up?

Local online Korean lifestyle store Bibimpicks is bringing in ultra-adorable Squid Game-inspired costumes that'll have your little one dressed up in either the participants' track suit or guards' pink outfit from the series.

And they're designed to be worn again on various occasions such as jumpsuits for rainy days, messy play, and exercise training suits. Available in baby to junior sizes.

For the adults, there are Squid Game-themed T-shirts, as well as a DIY dalgona kit for attempting your own honeycomb candy challenge at home. =

Visit Bibimpick's website to shop.

Play the Red Light, Green Light game on your phone

PHOTO: Video screengrab/Instagram

You can get the Squid Game experience right from the comfort of your home - and we don't mean just binging on the series on Netflix.

Local tech artist and founder of Dude Studio, Eugene Soh has created an Instagram AR filter that allows you to play the Red Light, Green Light game via an animated character.

Called "RedLite, GreenLite", you blink your eyes to get your character (with your face superimposed on it) running to the finish line.

And stop once the doll stops singing and turns around. And if motion is detected?

Well, you'll face the same consequences the serie's characters did, but it's certainly a lot less gory, and a lot more hilarious.

You can search for the filter via the "Browse Effects" option on Instagram Stories.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.