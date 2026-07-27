Souper Tang reopens in Singapore after 7 years, here's what to expect

Love the rich and nourishing herbal soups from Souper Tang? You don't have to cross the border to enjoy them anymore.

The popular Malaysian soup chain is reopening in Singapore, seven years after closing its eatery at The Centrepoint.

Its new flagship store is located in the basement of Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Ahead of the official opening on Wednesday (July 29), AsiaOne speaks with those behind Souper Tang's return to our shores.

Addressing the Singapore outlet's closure in 2019, Souper Tang CEO and managing director Nevinn Leow says that launching a brand in a new market is "not that simple".

Several factors must align for the business to succeed, such as the right location, an ideal customer profile, and the right business partner, he explains.

"When we opened at The Centrepoint in 2016, the mall already had a very established shopper profile that we feel was not very aligned with our target audience, which is working executives and families," Nevinn tells us.

"This time around, we are opening here at Raffles City together with the right partner (White Restaurant). I think after 10 years from our first entry into Singapore, Souper Tang has a stronger positioning in the Shan cuisine field."

Souper Tang also has plans to expand their reach.

"Singapore is Malaysia's nearest neighbour. I think it is a natural and meaningful way to start our overseas expansion," he said.

Noting that Singaporeans are familiar with the brand as they often patronise the outlets in Johor Bahru, Nevinn said that opening a branch here makes it more convenient for diners.

"Most importantly, we want the brand to become a lifestyle brand among Singaporeans, rather than a place to go when they visit JB."

Singapore-exclusive dishes

The new flagship store will feature a wide range of signature soups — 15 types to be exact — including the Singapore-exclusive Premium Fish Maw & Pork Tripe Pepper Collagen Soup ($34.80).

There are also three other Singapore-exclusive dishes on the menu: Stir Fry Vegetable Medley with Goji Berry and Ginkgo ($15.80), Imperial House-Brewed Rice Wine Mini Pot ($21.80), and Jasmine Tea-Infused Sauteed Prawns ($18.80).

These Singapore-exclusive dishes were "carefully developed" to suit the Singapore market, Nevinn shares.

"Singapore does have a wider, international group of customers, such as expats and tourists. So we thought that it was better to have more variety."

For tourists who are not familiar with Singapore's weather, he recommends the Imperial House-Brewed Rice Wine Mini Pot.

"Singaporeans and Malaysians are familiar with this dish, but not international tourists. They may find Singapore very humid, hot and stuffy," he says.

"The Imperial House-Brewed Rice Wine Mini Pot can help expel wind, warm the body, and release all the moisture within the body."

There will always be a Singapore-exclusive component in the menu, he tells us. But this will change over time, depending on customers' reception of the dishes.

While AsiaOne didn't get to try the Imperial House-Brewed Rice Wine Mini Pot, we had a taste of the Premium Fish Maw & Pork Tripe Pepper Collagen Soup.

It was extremely soothing and the pepper gave the dish a nice, subtle kick.

Another Singapore-exclusive dish we tried was the Jasmine Tea-Infused Sauteed Prawns, which were served on a bed of barley.

The prawns were crunchy and sweet, pairing well with the wok-fried jasmine tea leaves.

Besides the Singapore-exclusive dishes, there is an extensive range of soups, wok dishes, noodles and desserts on the menu for diners to choose from.

These are all inspired by Shan Cuisine, the ancient Chinese art of medicinal food where ingredients are chosen for flavour as well as healing and restorative properties.

Soup options include the Souper Tang Signature Soup, American Ginseng Black Chicken Soup with Aged Black Garlic, Mountain Pepper Pork Tripe Soup, Golden Fish Maw Soup with Scallop and Golden Stewed Fish Soup in Stone Pot.

Of course, we had to try the Souper Tang Signature Soup ($28.80), which serves two to three people.

The soup, a double-boiled herbal chicken broth, was full of ingredients such as Panax ginseng, fish maw, dried scallop, and a chicken leg. The chicken was fall-off-the-bone tender and the savoury, balanced soup left us feeling warm and happy.

Besides soup, there are over 50 other dishes on the menu, with signature dishes such as Home Braised Pork Belly in Rich Dark Special Sauce ($21.80) and Stir-Fried French Bean with Pu'er ($15.80).

You can end the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Signature Caramel Beancurd ($6.80) and Brown Sugar Herbal Jelly with Longan and Peach Gum ($9.80).

To quench your thirst, choose from options such as Lemonade with Fruit Enzyme ($6.80) and Grapefruit Green Tea ($6.80).

From Aug 2 to 4, diners can enjoy 50 per cent off selected dishes from a promotional menu. This includes the Souper Tang Signature Soup, Black Garlic Bak Kut Teh, Truffle Scrambled Egg with Prawn, and Ngoh Hiang Meat Roll.

Similar to Malaysia, Souper Tang's Singapore outlet will have a free membership programme.

Souper Tang was founded in 2009 by two Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioners and Chinese herbal specialists. The brand currently has 17 outlets across Southeast Asia.

The founders used their expertise in the health-boosting properties of natural ingredients, to create nourishing soups that aim to enrich diners' strength, complexion and vitality.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Shopping Centre, #B1-37, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com