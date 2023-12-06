South Buona Vista Braised Duck to close due to high costs and lack of manpower

Yet another famous F&B establishment has been impacted by inflation.

South Buona Vista Braised Duck, which is known for its boneless braised duck, will be shuttering come Feb 7, 2024.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ang CH, the brother of owner Ang Chiap Teck, said that he has been helping his brother with the business ever since he retired three years ago.

The 63-year-old shared that rising costs and rental prices have affected the business. It has also been hard to get manpower.

"It's the same reason [as other F&B places that have closed]. We cannot run away from all of this," CH told us.

As of now, there are no plans for the business to reopen elsewhere. That is, unless someone is willing to take over.

Stall is linked to the famous Lim Seng Lee Duck Rice Eating House

Chiap Teck is the brother-in-law of Lim Ah Too, the founder of now-defunct Lim Seng Lee Duck Rice Eating House, which was located at South Buona Vista Road.

Chiap Teck had worked at the South Buona Vista Road shop for 28 years, until Ah Too decided to shutter it in 2013.

Ah Too's own four children had not wanted to take over the reins.

So, he gave Chiap Teck his blessings to revive the 45-year-old business with the same recipes.

Out of respect for Ah Too, Chiap Teck decided not to use the Lim Seng Lee name for his stall.

"He retired with glory, so the name should retire with him. Anyway, when people see the signboard saying South Buona Vista Road duck rice, they will know it's us. Regulars will know it's me," he had said.

And in the same year, Chiap Teck opened South Buona Vista Road Famous Teochew Boneless Duck Rice at a kopitiam along Sam Leong Road.

Business thrived for the next few years and in 2021, it was relocated to its current location, a larger, standalone store at Desker Road.

