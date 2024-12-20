South Korea waives ETA requirement for Singaporean travellers until end-2025

Those planning trips to South Korea in the coming year will now have one less thing to worry about.

Singaporeans, alongside nationals of 21 other countries and regions, will remain exempt from South Korea's electronic travel authorisation (K-ETA) requirements until Dec 31, 2025.

This was announced in a notice posted to the K-ETA website on Dec 11, which stated that the temporary exemption period has been extended for a year in order to "stimulate the tourism industry".

The K-ETA is is an entry requirement for travellers from visa-free countries and must be applied for at least 24 hours before their flight.

Its validity lasts for three years, during which multiple visits can be made to the country using the same passport.

The notice also stated that "those who wish to receive benefits from K-ETA approval, such as not having to submit an arrival card, may still apply for it".

The application fee of 10,000 won (S$9) will still be charged in this case.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon told Bloomberg Television earlier in December that there was a slight concern of tourist arrivals declining in 2025, following a short-lived martial law declaration on Dec 3 which shocked the nation and triggered political chaos.

"Please come, you are safe," Yu said, addressing prospective visitors.

In October 2023, about 209,000 passengers travelled between Singapore and South Korea, compared to 153,000 in October 2019, according to the Changi Airport Group in November.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 1.8 million passengers travelled between the two countries, compared with 1.32 million over the same period in 2019.

[[nid:712404]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com