South Korean coffee chain Compose Coffee opens in Singapore, enjoy free coffee and $1 off drinks

In dire need of some caffeine to power your way through the work week?

Just your luck, South Korean coffee specialist Compose Coffee has just opened in Singapore at Suntec City Tower 3. And to celebrate the occasion, they have some exciting promotions for you to enjoy.

On their Instagram page, they shared that from Oct 2 to 6, there will be a 'buy one get one free' offer on the first 250 cups of coffee.

And from Oct 9 to 13, caffeine addicts can enjoy a $1 discount off all drinks.

Apart from the usuals like Espresso ($2.80), Americano ($2.80) and Cappuccino ($3.90), there are interesting drink options like Sangha Farm Ice Cream Latte ($5.80) and Busan Sea Salted Cream Latte ($6.10).

Customers can also customise their order by tweaking the sweetness level and adding their choice of toppings and milk.

Besides drinks, the coffee chain also sells pastries like croffles, which for the uninitiated, are croissants that have been flattened with a waffle machine to give it a unique criss-cross pattern.

A plain croffle costs $4.30 while other flavours like the salted caramel croffle costs $5.30.

Founded in Busan, spreading outside South Korea

This isn't just Compose Coffee's first outlet in Singapore, it's their first international outlet too, reported World Coffee Portal.

It was founded in Busan in 2014 and rapidly expanded with over 2,200 outlets in South Korea, mainly in Busan and Seoul.

And recently, in May, they were even named South Korea's favourite coffee shop at the 2023 Korea's Most Loved Brand Awards, which is run by Forbes Korea and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 5pm

Address: Temasek Blvd, #01-623, Singapore 038984

