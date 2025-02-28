South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle to hold pop-up in Singapore

Wiggle Wiggle is set to make its debut in Singapore with a pop-up store, bringing its eye-catching products to local fans.

For those who may not know, the South Korean lifestyle brand is known for its vibrant approach to daily essentials.

The announcement was made on Wiggle Wiggle's official Instagram page on Thursday (Feb 27).

"Big news: We're officially in Singapore!" the caption read.

While Wiggle Wiggle confirmed its arrival here, details on its location and opening date have yet to be revealed.

What we do know is that this pop-up is set to be Wiggle Wiggle's first-ever and biggest pop-up in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2014, Wiggle Wiggle has set a name for itself as a brand known for its bold and playful aesthetics, with flagship stores across South Korea, China and Japan.

For those eager to get an early glimpse of what's to come, a browse through Wiggle Wiggle's website should offer a preview of the brand's offerings — from kitchenware, stationery and fashion.

Amid all that variety, the signature bold and funky design remains constant.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wiggle Wiggle Singapore for more information.

The brand's Singapore PR representative Access Communications has also told us that they are unable to reveal more details about the pop-up for now.

