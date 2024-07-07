Spain's best finds: A guide to shopping your way across the country

A summer holiday in Spain is a delight to your senses. Imagine the warmth of the Mediterranean sun on your skin, the cool refreshment of a horchata from a traditional kiosk, the laughter of children playing at the beach, and probably the best sensory pleasure of them all: the myriad enticing shops, stalls, markets, and boutiques scattered across Spain.

Quality and creativity are twin prides of the Spanish craft, fashion, and retail industry, which makes Spain a mecca for tastemakers, shopaholics, and fashionistas with an eye for discovery.

Summer is also prime time for attractive sales and hot new styles hitting the high-end boutiques. So, what are you waiting for? Spain is calling, and it's time to splurge on the best creations the country has to offer.

Popular shopping districts of Spain

When in Spain, oh, the places you'll go! From the stunning beaches to the awe-inspiring architectural landmarks, you'll find inspiration at every turn. Let's not forget that you'll also get the chance to indulge in local retail therapy, a true remedy for the soul.

Follow along as we trace out some of the more popular places in Spain known for their shopping spots.

Madrid

Madrid is one of the modern fashion capitals of the world. Whether it is Balenciaga's elegance or Loewe's eccentric exclusivity — when in Madrid, a dearth of shopping inspiration is not a struggle you will experience.

Make your way to the Golden Mile in the Salamanca district to find something fresh off the runway in the many ateliers. Or hop into one of the many stores in Fuencarral selling vintage items. There are also markets for new designers like Mercado de Motores.

For bibliophiles and crafts enthusiasts, centuries-old craft and bookshops dot the area. Among them is the historic San Gines Book Shop, nestled in Pasadizo de San Gines.

If you are in Madrid in September, don't miss Vogue Fashion's Night Out-an extravagant annual shopping event where top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands keep their doors open all night long, offering enticing discounts, live music, and refreshments.

Barcelona

Whether you want to see the magnificence of artwork and centuries-old tradition or something modern, the stores and ateliers in Barcelona will amaze you with their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.

Take a walk down Passeig de Gracia or Avinguda Diagonal if you want to feel inspired by the latest fashion. Visit the Born District if you want to add something unique and exciting to your wardrobe.

Or, if you fancy something traditional and artsy, take a stroll down Las Ramblas to visit Sant Josep Market, better known as La Boquería.

Ibiza

A midnight Mediterranean dream presents itself in Ibiza. It is a postcard-perfect paradise and a haven for Bohemian fashion.

The street markets of Ibiza present a scenery like a Renaissance fair every day. Among the most renowned is Las Dalias, boasting over three decades of history.

Every Saturday, Las Dalias bursts to life with 200 stalls showcasing an eclectic array of treasures, from AdLib fashion and costume jewelry to decorations, fabrics, and hammocks. Some stalls offer unique experiences, such as henna tattoos, tarot readings, impromptu poetry, artisanal coin rings, and more.

Take a break in between to experience homemade pizza, fresh fruit juice, and an array of fusion cuisine at the tapas bars and restaurants. As the sun dips below the horizon, surrender to the enchanting melodies of live music performed by local artists.

Some of the other famous markets to check out in Ibiza include :

Punta Arabí in the Es Canar on the east coast takes on a life of its own with 500 stalls every Wednesday. Shop for global fashion, natural cosmetics, musical instruments, jewellery and also learn how to make flower crowns and design your own t-shirt.

Located towards the south of Sant Jordi, Sant Jordi is famous for its second-hand markets.

San Rafael, located inland, and Sant Joan de Labritja, located in the north, are the best places to buy local crafts.

Valencia

Valencia enjoys 300 days of sunshine a year, making it a perfect destination at any time. This city epitomizes the Mediterranean spirit, offering more than just beautiful beaches and delicious paella.

Beyond the beaches and the mouth-watering paella, Valencia's Golden Mile is also quite swoon-worthy. Stroll down Calle Poeta Querol to the Colón area and be captivated by hand-painted silk garments, custom-made clothes, hats, fans, artisan jewelry, and exquisite Valencian ceramics.

Head to Plaza Redonda to explore traditional craft shops and stalls offering lace, embroidery, fabrics, and other unique Valencian souvenirs. For an added treat, visit on Sunday mornings to experience the vibrant outdoor market.

The Handicrafts of Spain

Spanish handicraft goods exhibiting century-old craftsmanship, from ceramics to silk-woven clothes, make for perfect adornment to your living space and fascinating gifts for loved ones back home.

Shopping for quality crafts in Spain is also a delightful way to connect with people and bring back a piece of the spirit of Spain.

Ceramics

Spain's ethereal beauty and cultural heritage are reflected in all its artwork, particularly ceramics. Communities of artisans have passed down their knowledge and tradition of working with ceramic objects, which has remained unchanged for centuries. These ceramic objects serve both domestic decorative purposes and architectural use.

Toledo

In the province of Toledo, you can visit two areas where communities of ceramic artists reside-Talavera de la Reina and El Puente del Arzobispo-to take home some of the finest ceramic art Spain has to offer.

Every workshop sells unique ceramic pieces that are distinct in their modeling style, colour and glaze, ensuring that you will take home an esoteric piece of Spain regardless of which workshop you visit.

In the heart of Talavera de la Reina's historic city centre lies the Patio de los Artesanos, a vibrant courtyard where you can witness artisans skillfully crafting wrought iron and ceramics, breathing life into their creations right before your eyes.

This gives you an opportunity to interact with the artisans and know the artists behind the beautiful art that you can buy as souvenirs.

In El Puente del Arzobispo, you can visit the Ceramics Visitor Centre to see a revived version of a traditional potter's courtyard, which features interactive workshops and pottery exhibitions from various parts of Spain.

A Coruña

Facing the Atlantic Ocean, life here is inspired by its ancient fishing and trading port with a tinge of its Celtic heritage mixed with the deeper shades of navy during the Roman era.

Art imitates life, and the ceramics from Sargadelos, with their nautical hues, will make you feel as if you're being caressed by an ocean breeze as you're holding the delicate pieces.

You can witness the iconography of Galician crafts displayed in a gallery on Calle Real, about 20 kilometers from the city or visit their workshop in Sada.

Asturias

When you set foot in the land of Asturias, tranquillity becomes the word of the moment, and mindfulness becomes the state of being. The beauty of pre-industrialized life is mirrored in their culture, architecture and art.

Asturias' artistic legacy is portrayed through wood and metal crafts, bladesmithing, and pieces made with jet stone or azabache. We recommend visiting Llamas de Mouro to witness the best of Astrurian ceramics.

Jewellery

In Spain, silversmiths work their magic and fuse traditional and contemporary techniques to create stunning silver and gold jewellery. Earrings, rings, and bangles are displayed in shop windows and stalls.

One of the most unique forms of jewellery design, filigree, originates in Spain.

Córdoba

Lovingly referred to as the city of flowers, life portrays its many hues while painting the picture of Córdoba. Córdoba gives you several reasons to visit its shores, and one of them is to try out pieces of jewellery and take them home with you.

Calle Cruz Conde is one of the most famous Córdoba city streets. You can shop at modern stores and traditional Córdoba taverns.

Exquisite filigree jewellery is a treasured artwork from Córdoba. This unique piece of jewellery is made by intertwining gold and silver threads on a metal structure and then moulding them into different shapes.

Basketwork

Beyond memories and experiences, make sure to bring home a piece of Spain's wondrous basket-weaving artistry. Whether you are getting daily use appliances, bags or home decor, basket-work from Spain produces durable creations that look good for many occasions.

Lanzarote

Lanzarote feels like heaven's art book, with its contrasting volcanic landscapes gently existing beside the guzzling blues of the Atlantic and the luscious greens.

Artisans use their native palm leaves and other plant fibers to create mats, bags, cheese moulds, and straw hats. You can find these artworks in local shops or at the stalls in the weekly markets.

Mallorca

When people think of Mallorca, the idyllic aquamarine blues and sandy beaches often come to mind. However, this largest island in the Balearic archipelago offers much more: intricate basketwork, exquisite Mallorcan pearls, beautifully crafted pottery and ceramics, fine leather goods, and exquisite hand-blown glass.

Visit Palma de Mallorca for some of the finest leather goods in Spain, such as bags and shoes, or head to Plaza Major on Saturday morning to experience the magic that is the open-air jewellery and handicrafts market.

Take a stroll along the chic Paseo del Borne, uncovering unique handicrafts and souvenirs showcasing some of the best basketwork.

Silks

The artisans of Spain add their unique flair to silk, whether it's in the Manila shawls or the flamenco dresses. You do not want to leave Spain without a new wardrobe staple.

Granada

Every corner of Andalusia is adorned with architectural and natural gems, and Granada in Eastern Andalusia is no exception.

While the Great Bazaar of Granada in La Alcaicería has lost its charm over time, it still retains some of its regal aura, which you can find in little shops selling souvenirs and handicrafts.

If you visit Plaza Bib-Rambla, you will also stumble upon stalls selling silk clothes, Moroccan herbs and spices, fruit, knick-knacks and granadino trinkets, somewhat reminiscent of the original Great Bazaar.

Seville

Seville puts on a passionate show with all its colors for the whole world to see during spring. However, even if you cannot make it to its April Fair or during spring, it is an unspoken rule to bring back a flamenco dress or a Manila shawl from Seville's old quarter.

The flamenco dress is celebrated as one of the few traditional garments that has gracefully evolved with fashion. Visitors flock to Seville from all corners of the globe to acquire these dresses and their accompanying accessories, such as a folding hand fan or a variety of other clothing items like shawls, each adding their own allure.

Manila shawls, or mantón de Manila, are typical Spanish garments known for their twisted silk embroidery, knotted fringes, and often hand-painted flowers or birds native to the islands.

La Rioja

Mediterranean forests, high-mountain areas, and lunar landscapes set quite the scene for adventure in La Rioja. Yet, amidst this diversity, one experience not to be missed in this land of many firsts is witnessing the magic of hand-woven silk on a traditional loom.

Ezcaray blankets can now be found in high-end luxury stores worldwide, but a visit to Ezcaray, especially central Ezcaray, offers the opportunity to witness a 300-year-old loom in action at an old workshop. Stores there also sell scarves, jackets, and other garments made with natural fabrics like mohair and cashmere, using time-honoured techniques passed down through generations.

This article was first published in Wego.