Special offers and wildlife experiences at Mandai attractions in celebration of SG60

Mandai Wildlife Group is rolling out a series of offers and wildlife experiences at the Singapore Zoo and other attractions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday.

Named Mandai is Wild about SG, the initiative features the SG60 WildPass Specials — which include bundles such as: two admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo or River Wonders at $60 from now until June 30 and three admission tickets to any wildlife park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve for $60 (for youths aged 13 to 21) from now until Aug 31.

Local residents with a valid admission ticket to any wildlife park at the reserve can also purchase a Friend of Rainforest Wild Asia individual membership at $60 from May 31 to Aug 31.

The SG60 WildPass Specials are applicable to local residents only.

There's also the SG60 Senior Promo — where senior residents can enjoy the annual Friends of Mandai five-park membership at $60 (usual price $235) until Aug 31.

In addition to the discount bundles, the Mandai is Wild about SG initiative also includes wildlife experiences such as Hello from the Wild, which will start from June 7.

These 20-minute experiences will offer visitors upclose encounters with animals like the capybara at River Wonders, as well as fennec foxes and ring-tailed lemurs at the Singapore Zoo — during which they can feed and prepare enrichment activities for these furry friends.

A wallaby edition will launch at Night Safari later in the year.

For those who want an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, check out Backstage Pass: Penguin Encounters at Bird Paradise — a programme that gives visitors a rare glimpse into the daily care of the king, gentoo and northern rockhopper penguins in an off-exhibit facility.

This programme will launch on June 7. A new VR film adventure immersing guests into the world of penguins will also be available at Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove from July 18.

From May 31 to Aug 10, guests can also enjoy Born to be Wild — a series of free, curated digital itineraries during their visit. The trail consists of stories of Singapore's native wildlife and celebrates many of the locally born animals, including some newborns which have made their debut at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Those who complete the trail will receive a limited-edition SG60 memento.

For those who prefer the classics, there's also the Too Wild to Miss itineraries, which guide visitors through some of Mandai Wildlife Reserve's most iconic experiences like the world's first free-ranging orangutan exhibit at the Singapore Zoo and the new Pangolin Trail at Night Safari.

As for community events, there's the return of Wild Day Out — Mandai Wildlife West's signature community event that's returning on June 28 and 29.

The event will feature local themes and creative activities in collaboration with The Artground.

Here, visitors can look forward to playing nostalgic games like Five Stones, craft orchid postcards inspired by Singapore's national flower and a series of other nature and wildlife-inspired activities. The event is also pet-friendly.

Visitors can look forward to more programmes and promotions throughout the year. More information, bookings and updates on SG60 activities can be found on Mandai Wildlife Reserve's official website.

